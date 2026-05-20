Rwanda’s Road to the 2027 Pamoja AFCON As Constantine Eyes Historic Qualification

Rwanda’s national football team, Amavubi (The Wasps), is gearing up for a high-stakes campaign as they chase their second-ever qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Under the guidance of veteran head coach Stephen Constantine, the team is desperate to end a 23-year drought; Rwanda’s sole appearance on the continental stage came back in 2004.
The stakes are higher than ever for this qualification cycle. The 2027 AFCON will mark a historic milestone as the tournament is hosted in East Africa for the very first time under the “Pamoja” joint bid, with matches scheduled across Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania from June 19 to July 17, 2027. Playing on home soil provides Amavubi with an unprecedented incentive to secure their spot among Africa’s elite.
Rwanda has been drawn into a demanding Group K alongside West African powerhouses Mali, Liberia, and a formidable, World Cup-bound Cape Verde.
A Tough But Reachable Target
Reacting to the draw, Coach Stephen Constantine acknowledged the magnitude of the challenge ahead but emphasized that capitalising on home-ground advantage will be the key to progression.
“I think it’s a tough group,” Constantine admitted. “You’ve got two top-15 African countries in the draw with Cape Verde and Mali, and Liberia will also be a difficult opponent.
But he quickly asserted optimistically that Rwanda will make it to the debut AFCON in East Africa.
“Our main priority is to win our home games and then see what we can pick up on the road. It’s a massive challenge, but this is exactly why we want to be in these tournaments—to test ourselves against the best”.
“I believe anything is possible. If we replicate the fighting spirit and effort the boys showed in our recent matches, we have a real chance. It is the greatest feeling in the world to represent your national team. Everyone, myself included, will give everything we have for Amavubi,” he added.
Preparation Hurdles and Friendly Fixtures
The immediate hurdle for Constantine is a severely congested football calendar, which leaves minimal time for tactical preparation ahead of the opening qualifiers.
“Unfortunately, time is not on our side due to the tight turnaround between the end of the domestic league and the opening of the FIFA international window,” Constantine explained. “The league concludes on May 30, and the FIFA window opens just two days later. We will set up camp in Morocco, leaving us with only three or four days of preparation before our warm-up matches: first against Tanzania on June 6, followed by Comoros on June 9.”
Rwanda vs. Liberia: A Balanced Rivalry
This will not be the first time Rwanda and Liberia have crossed paths in AFCON qualification, with their historical head-to-head record perfectly balanced at one win apiece. In their first meeting on October 7, 2006, Liberia edged out Rwanda in a 3-2 thriller at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia, despite spirited goals from Rwandan legends Olivier Karekezi and Abedi Mulenda.
Rwanda exacted sweet revenge the following year on September 8, 2007. Amavubi delivered a commanding 4-0 thrashing of the Lone Stars at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, courtesy of an attacking masterclass from Said Abedi Makasi, Witakenge Jeannot, and Olivier Karekezi.
Liberia is currently sitting at 140th in the FIFA world rankings. While they are considered the underdogs of the group, they boast a proud footballing history, having qualified for AFCON twice, in 1996 and 2002, during the golden era of the legendary Ballon d’Or winner, George Weah.
Rwanda vs. Mali: Chasing a First Win
Mali enters Group K as the heavy favourites. Ranked 52nd globally, the Eagles are the highest-ranked team in the group. Rwanda has faced Mali three times in past FIFA World Cup qualifiers but has yet to register a victory, recording one draw and two defeats.
Their first modern encounter on March 24, 2013, saw Rwanda suffer a narrow 2-1 defeat to Mali in Kigali, with striker Meddie Kagere netting the solitary goal for the hosts. A few months later, on June 10, 2013, Amavubi put up a resilient performance to hold Mali to a 1-1 draw at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako, with Kagere once again finding the back of the net. Their most recent encounter came on September 2, 2021, when Mali edged out Rwanda 1-0 in a tightly contested defensive battle.
Rwanda vs. Cape Verde: The Ultimate Litmus Test
Cape Verde enters the qualifiers riding a wave of momentum as they look toward World Cup qualification. Currently ranked 13th in Africa and 69th in the world, the Blue Sharks represent a formidable obstacle for Rwanda. The two nations previously clashed during the 2021 AFCON qualification cycle, where both fixtures proved to be intensely tactical, resulting in back-to-back goalless draws.
Rwanda enters the qualification campaign ranked 128th globally and 40th in Africa. While the statistics point to an uphill battle, the prospect of playing a historic tournament in front of an enthusiastic East African crowd in 2027 might just be the catalyst Amavubi needs to defy the odds.