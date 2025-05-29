Kazakhstan to Import Beryllium from Rwanda under New Bilateral Deal

ASTANA – In a landmark move to deepen economic ties, Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund and Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) have signed a cooperation agreement during President Paul Kagame’s state visit to Astana.

The newly signed agreement sets the stage for Kazakhstan to begin importing beryllium from Rwanda, a strategic mineral critical to industries such as telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and semiconductors.

“The goal of this agreement is to promote joint projects in the mineral resources sector,” said Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of Samruk Kazyna, as quoted the Kazakhstan media

He added that the deal opens up significant opportunities for both countries, particularly in the trade of beryllium, which is increasingly vital in advanced technology sectors.

Zhakupov revealed that Kazatomprom’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant is already exploring the option of importing Rwandan beryllium.

The facility has the capacity to process up to 1,500 tons of beryllium annually, with ores containing up to 8% beryllium oxide.

Beryllium is used in things that need to be light, strong, and heat-resistant. It’s found in:

Aerospace (like satellites and spacecraft)

Electronics (for parts that handle heat, like phone components)

Medical equipment (to make X-ray machines lighter and more precise)

Nuclear reactors (as a neutron reflector)

It’s strong but very light, which makes it special for high-tech uses.

In addition to boosting trade, the agreement is expected to strengthen diplomatic and political relations between Kazakhstan and Rwanda, as both nations seek to diversify economic cooperation.

This development follows recent discussions between the two countries aimed at expanding collaboration in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, signaling a broader strategic partnership on the horizon.

The beryllium trade deal marks a significant milestone in Rwanda’s mineral export ambitions and Kazakhstan’s efforts to secure vital resources for its growing high-tech industries.