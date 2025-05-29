Oxford University Index Ranks Kigali as World’s “Emerging” City

KIGALI — The Rwandan capital has been ranked among the world’s most promising urban centers, earning the title of an “Emerging Standout” city in the 2025 Oxford Economics Global Cities Index.

In a detailed ranking of the world’s 1,000 largest urban economies, Kigali claimed the 540th position globally, placing it 10th in Africa and second in the East African Community (EAC) after Nairobi.

The Global Cities Index evaluates cities across five critical categories: Economics, Human Capital, Quality of Life, Environment, and Governance.

Kigali’s classification as an “Emerging Standout” highlights its rapid progress, strategic planning, and increasing influence on the continent.

Kigali’s Rising Global Profile

Kigali improved its global ranking from 580th in 2023 to 540th in 2025, a jump of 40 positions. This movement reflects the city’s efforts in modernizing infrastructure, expanding its digital economy, and improving urban governance.

Category-specific rankings for Kigali in the 2025 Index are as follows:

Economics : 538th

: 538th Human Capital : 257th

: 257th Quality of Life : 891st

: 891st Environment : 415th

: 415th Governance: 515th

While still facing challenges in quality of life metrics—such as housing affordability and urban amenities—Kigali scored relatively well in human capital and governance. These scores underscore the city’s success in building a skilled workforce and maintaining strong institutional frameworks.

What Makes Kigali an “Emerging Standout”?

According to Oxford Economics, “Emerging Standouts” are cities in the developing world that outperform their national peers, attract talent, and show faster-than-average productivity and income growth. These cities typically offer better opportunities, infrastructure, and governance compared to others in the same national or regional setting.

Kigali’s designation puts it in the company of dynamic cities like Bengaluru (India) and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam)—urban centers recognized for their rapid transformation and global aspirations.

How Kigali Compares Regionally

Within the East African Community, Nairobi leads at 381st globally, ahead of Kigali. Other EAC cities such as Dar es Salaam (602nd), Kampala (645th), and Bujumbura (712th) also feature in the rankings.

Though Kigali ranks behind Nairobi in most categories—especially Economics and Environment—it outperforms its Kenyan counterpart in Governance and slightly in Quality of Life.

In Africa, Kigali ranks behind urban heavyweights such as:

Cairo (Egypt) Johannesburg and Cape Town (South Africa) Lagos (Nigeria) Nairobi (Kenya) Casablanca (Morocco) Accra (Ghana) Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire) Durban (South Africa)

Despite this, Kigali’s upward trajectory signals a growing competitiveness, especially as it becomes a preferred destination for international conferences, digital investment, and innovation pilots.

Outlook to 2050

Oxford Economics forecasts that by 2050, many “Emerging Standout” cities like Kigali will experience the fastest rates of GDP and employment growth globally.

Although Kigali’s current GDP remains small relative to continental giants, its demographic dividend, digital transition, and clean governance record are set to drive exponential gains in the coming decades.

The city’s rise reflects Rwanda’s broader national strategy focused on economic transformation, sustainability, and smart city development.

As Kigali gains more visibility in global city networks, its success serves as a model for smaller cities across Africa aiming to leapfrog into modernity without compromising on stability or sustainability.

For residents and businesses alike, Kigali’s recognition as a global “Emerging Standout” is both an accolade and a responsibility—to continue on a path of inclusive, innovative, and green development.

Globally, New York, London, and Paris topped the 2025 index.