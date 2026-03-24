Automaker Volkswagen Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits to Rwanda Expansion

Volkswagen Group, one of the world’s leading automobile manufacturers and the largest carmaker globally, has firmly dismissed widespread social media reports claiming it plans to exit Rwanda, describing the claims as “incorrect and unfounded” in a statement issued Tuesday.

The Volkswagen Group Africa’s clarification follows growing online speculation about the future of the German automaker’s presence in Rwanda, where it has operated since 2018 through its local subsidiary, Volkswagen Mobility Solutions Rwanda.

“Volkswagen has no plans to cease its business operations in Rwanda,” the company confirmed via its official X handle, seeking to reassure stakeholders, customers, and the general public.

Expansion required relocation

In a move that underscores its long-term commitment, Volkswagen announced that effective April 1, 2026, its Rwanda operations will actually relocate to larger premises in the Special Economic Zone in Kigali. The shift is expected to support the company’s growing activities in the country.

The Special Economic Zones (SEZs) were set up by the government of n Rwanda to address domestic private sector constraints such as; availability of industrial and commercial land, availability and the cost of energy, limited transport linkages, market access and availability of skills.

They accommodate different types of industries including; heavy and light manufacturing industries, large scale users industrial plants, industries requiring excellent national or international communication network and others.

Volkswagen confirmed it will continue offering a full range of services in Rwanda, including: Mobility solutions, Vehicle assembly, Retail sales and After-sales services.

Strategic Growth Hub

Beyond maintaining operations, Volkswagen Group Africa revealed plans to expand its footprint by developing a regional team based in Rwanda. This team will help drive the company’s mobility services strategy across the African continent.

The statement aims to calm uncertainty triggered by viral claims of disinvestment. By reaffirming its presence and outlining expansion plans, Volkswagen is sending a clear message of confidence in Rwanda’s business environment.

The company concluded by reiterating its commitment to delivering world-class automotive products and services in Rwanda, signaling that its long-term vision for the market remains firmly intact.

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