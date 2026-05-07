RSSB Unveils Heza Estate as 548 Homes Near Completion in Kigali

KIGALI — The Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) has unveiled *Heza Estate*, a new residential housing development in Batsinda, Kinyinya Sector, Gasabo District, with 548 homes now available for prospective buyers as construction nears completion.

RSSB said the project, currently at 90 percent completion, is part of efforts to expand access to quality and affordable housing for middle-income earners in Kigali and support Rwanda’s long-term urban development agenda.

Located in one of Kigali’s fast-growing residential areas, Heza Estate comprises apartments and townhouses designed for working professionals, families and members of the Rwandan diaspora seeking modern housing within an integrated community setting.

The development includes two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as different townhouse options, including duplex and corner units.

According to RSSB, townhouse prices range from Rwf80 million for two-bedroom units to Rwf117 million for larger three-bedroom homes, while apartment units range between Rwf101 million and Rwf111 million.

The institution said buyers will be able to access flexible payment arrangements, including instalment plans and mortgage financing through partner banks.

RSSB officials say the estate was designed beyond the traditional concept of housing, with emphasis placed on community living and access to essential services.

Facilities within the estate include a nursery school, basketball and volleyball courts, landscaped gardens, commercial spaces, paved roads with street lighting and dedicated parking spaces.

Claudette Rubangura, RSSB Director of Commercial Services, said the project aims to respond to the needs of middle-income Rwandans looking for secure and convenient housing.

“Heza Estate was built with a clear purpose — to give middle-income Rwandans, young professionals, families and diaspora members a place they can truly call their own,” Rubangura said.

“We wanted residents to have everything they need within reach, including schools for their children, nearby shopping and spaces to relax. This is not just a housing project; it is a community designed around how people actually live,” she added.

The launch comes as Rwanda continues to face rising demand for housing, driven by rapid urbanisation and population growth.

Government projections indicate that the country will require at least 5.5 million housing units by 2050, when the population is expected to reach over 22 million people.

RSSB said Heza Estate forms part of its wider real estate investment portfolio, which includes Vision City and the ongoing Vision City II project — an expanded development expected to deliver around 1,500 housing units.

The institution says its investments in housing are intended to support national development goals while generating sustainable returns for social security contributors.

Interested buyers can register through the Heza Estate online platform or contact RSSB’s sales team for more information.

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