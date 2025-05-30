Rwanda to Introduce Dairy Cattle Breeds Suited for Tropical Climates

Rwanda is set to introduce new dairy cattle breeds that are better suited to warm tropical climates, as part of efforts to boost national milk production.

Dr. Mark Cyubahiro Bagabe, Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, announced that Rwanda is shifting its strategy for dairy herd improvement by focusing on breeding methods used in tropical countries such as Brazil, India, and Kenya.

The move comes after the realization that Holstein cows — known locally as “Ifirizoni” — which are commonly used in Rwanda, significantly underperform in hot climates.

Currently, Rwanda produces around 3 million liters of milk per day. However, the government aims to triple this output to 10 million liters daily by 2029, under the second phase of the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2).

The goal is to ensure adequate milk supply for the population, as the average Rwandan currently consumes only 82 liters of milk per year, far below recommended levels.

Dr. Bagabe said the ideas, knowledge, and experience needed to support this transformation will be drawn from the IDF Regional Dairy Conference Africa, a major international dairy conference underway in Kigali.

The event focuses on boosting milk yields across African countries and will conclude with celebrations of World Milk Day on June 1, 2025.

The Minister pointed out that Rwandan farmers will gain insights into why imported dairy cows that produce over 40 liters of milk per day in their countries of origin often drop to just 20 liters or less once brought to Rwanda.

Contributing factors include poor shelter, inadequate feeding, and difficulty adapting to Rwanda’s hot climate.

“In Rwanda, milk yields are still very low,” said Dr. Bagabe. “On average, cows produce only about 10 liters per day. While a few exceptional cases reach 40 liters, the disparity is striking.”

He noted that poor animal husbandry contributes to the problem, but a major issue is that Holstein cows are bred for colder climates.

That’s why the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAGRI) is now turning to countries like Brazil, India, and Kenya — where cows resembling Rwanda’s traditional Inyambo breeds thrive in similar tropical climates — to import better-suited cattle genetics.

Florence Musime Umurungi, Executive Director of the Rwanda National Dairy Platform (RNDP), said that the IDF conference has brought together 350 Rwandan dairy farmers, each of whom is expected to leave with practical knowledge to help increase milk output from their herds.

Gilles Froment, President of the International Dairy Federation, assured Rwandan farmers that the organization will help connect them with global experts in high-yield dairy farming.

Froment acknowledged that Holstein cows from Europe, America, and Oceania — all cold-climate regions — are still the world’s top milk producers, with some yielding up to 48 liters per day.

However, he also recognized that Rwanda’s warm environment presents serious challenges for these breeds, which justifies the government’s decision to seek alternative cattle better adapted to local conditions.

Another key topic discussed at the IDF conference is the shortage of quality animal feed for dairy cows. Many cattle are cared for by elderly farmers who lack the energy and resources to source proper feed, which undermines productivity.

In response, MINAGRI announced plans to support young people to grow livestock fodder using hydroponic systems — an innovative technique that does not require soil and can be implemented in stacked trays on shelves. This approach is ideal for urban and peri-urban settings where land is limited.

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has also stepped in, providing $120 million USD (more than RWF 160 billion) in financing to Rwandan banks.

This capital is available for those seeking loans to invest in dairy cattle and modern feed production, enabling more farmers to participate in and benefit from Rwanda’s evolving dairy sector.