Rwanda’s Community Health Workers Start Using AI for Training, Saving Lives

Rwanda is taking another big step forward in healthcare by using artificial intelligence (AI) to help its 58,567 community health workers (CHWs) do their jobs better and faster.

The Health Ministry on Friday launched a new platform that will train CHWs using mobile phones, online lessons, and digital tools instead of traditional face-to-face workshops.

While some countries are testing similar ideas in small projects, Rwanda is the first to build a full, AI-powered system that trains, monitors, and supports community health workers at the national level.

The goal is to make health services stronger, quicker, and easier to reach for all Rwandans — especially in villages and remote areas.

What’s New About This System?

In the past, CHWs attended large in-person trainings that took time, transport, and resources.

With this new digital system, they can now: Learn from anywhere using mobile devices, Get real-time advice and support from supervisors, and Receive customized lessons based on what they already know and what they still need to learn

Using AI, the system can recommend extra lessons when needed and test CHWs to make sure they are ready to provide specific health services. Once trained, CHWs will receive certificates showing what they’re qualified to do.

Better Data for Better Health

The platform will also connect to Rwanda’s community electronic medical records (cEMR) system. This means: CHWs can record patient information digitally, The system can help spot health problems early, and It will be easier to keep track of CHW work and performance

This is expected to help patients get care faster and improve health results across communities.

Most of these health workers are women. They are often the first people families turn to when they need healthcare — especially in rural areas.

Because this new system is more efficient and cheaper, some of the money saved might be used to increase payments to CHWs, especially helping women who often work long hours for little pay.

This shows Rwanda’s strong commitment to both health equity and supporting women in the healthcare sector.

Prof. Claude Mambo Muvunyi, Director General of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), called the new platform a major step for Rwanda’s health system.

“This new system will help CHWs save lives more easily and fairly across the country. When we invest in CHWs, we invest in the health of all Rwandans,” he said.

Eric Fleutelot from Expertise France also praised the project.

“This is a smart and efficient way to improve healthcare, especially now when funding is limited. We’re proud to support Rwanda in leading this kind of innovation,” he said.

A First of Its Kind in the World

What also makes Rwanda’s approach special is that it is led by the government, not just donors or private organizations. This makes it more likely to succeed in the long term.

Community health workers are the backbone of Rwanda’s health system. They provide 15 key services, including treating children, offering health advice, preventing disease, and keeping communities clean and safe.

This project is being led by Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC), working closely with local partners like the Society for Family Health Rwanda, CIIC-HIN, and WelTel Rwanda.

This new project is being funded by Expertise France through L’Initiative, and it is expected to save both time and money while also improving the quality of care people receive.