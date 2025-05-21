Rwanda, UN Sign New $1 Billion Financing Program

The Government of Rwanda and the United Nations have signed a major new cooperation framework worth $1.04 billion (over Rwf 1.46 trillion), aimed at accelerating inclusive and sustainable development over the next five years.

The agreement, known as the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2025–2029, will align global development efforts with Rwanda’s national priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The signing ceremony was held in Kigali and officiated by Mr. Yusuf Murangwa, Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, and Mr. Ozonnia Ojielo, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Rwanda.

This new UNSDCF is built upon the Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) 2024–2029 and aligns closely with Rwanda’s long-term development vision, Vision 2050.

The framework is the UN’s primary strategic planning and implementation tool at the country level and serves as a critical blueprint for cooperation.

Speaking at the event, Minister Murangwa said the framework is “a testament to our enduring partnership with the United Nations and to Rwanda’s vision for a more inclusive, prosperous, and sustainable future.”

He added that it reflects the country’s shared priorities with the UN and the joint commitment to “leave no one behind.”

The $1.04 billion will be mobilized over five years through joint programs, innovation, and catalytic partnerships involving government, civil society, private sector actors, and international development partners.

It is expected to support key national goals in inclusive economic transformation, human capital development, and transformational governance, while emphasizing cross-cutting priorities such as gender equality, climate resilience, and innovation.

UN Resident Coordinator Ozonnia Ojielo emphasized that this agreement is a recommitment by the UN to support Rwanda’s development journey:

“As the United Nations turns 80, this Framework reaffirms our commitment to Delivering as One in support of Rwanda’s transformation journey. It is both a call to action and a platform for results—driven by national ownership, powered by partnerships, and guided by the ambition to achieve the SDGs.”

The framework was the product of an extensive, inclusive consultative process involving over 50 national institutions, UN agencies, and other development stakeholders.

It also reflects Rwanda’s innovation-driven development model, with a strong focus on green growth, climate action, and youth empowerment.

As the world approaches the 2030 deadline for achieving the SDGs, both Rwanda and the UN are committing to a more focused, coordinated approach to ensure that development not only reaches the national level but also directly impacts local communities and the most vulnerable.