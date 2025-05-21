From the Hills of Rwanda to Campuses Abroad: How ‘Komera’ is Changing Futures—Tuition-Free

In a quiet office nestled in the foothills of the Volcanoes in Musanze, a noticeable change is unfolding—one student at a time.

Parents from across Rwanda are celebrating Komera Business, a locally rooted initiative that is opening global doors for young Rwandans by helping them secure fully or partially funded university placements abroad—without charging them a single franc.

Since its founding in 2019, Komera Business and Consulting Services Ltd has helped more than 700 students, including 311 Rwandans, pursue higher education overseas—mainly in India and Poland.

Working in partnership with 15 international universities (14 in India and one in Poland), Komera connects bright, determined students with life-changing academic opportunities. What’s more remarkable? The service is completely free.

“We don’t take any money from students,” says Shaloom Niyomuvunyi, the CEO and founder of Komera, who himself studied in India through a similar scholarship. “Even if the university does not give us a commission, we go the extra mile to advocate for students from low-income backgrounds. Our focus is impact.”

Parents Speak Out: ‘They Did It All for Us’

Julie Rutagengwa, a Kigali-based mother, speaks with heartfelt gratitude about how Komera helped her daughter gain admission to an Indian university last year.

“Within just a few days of submitting documents, we were told we had a school placement and that tuition would be 50% covered,” she recalls. “They helped us get the visa, passport, and everything else. We only paid for those documents. The rest—Komera took care of.”

Other parents share similar testimonies. Didace Mukundiyukuri from Rubavu says Komera not only helped his child find a university but even paid for the flight ticket to India.

“I only had to pay part of the tuition and basic living expenses. Even that was reduced through their negotiation. They changed our lives,” he says.

The Offer: How It Works

To qualify, students must present transcripts showing they passed secondary school or university-level education with marks high enough to continue into higher learning.

Once accepted, all students pay only 50% of the tuition fees. Exceptional students sit for additional tests that can lead to 100% scholarships covering tuition, and sometimes even accommodation.

And Komera doesn’t stop there. They accompany students all the way to their new schools, helping them navigate travel, embassy procedures, and cultural transitions—offering full support from start to finish.

New Batch Heading to India This June

On May 20, 2025, Komera held its annual Open Day, where they introduced a new group of nine Rwandan students heading to Parul University in India this June.

They will join a growing Rwandan community already thriving there, including ten students who enrolled in 2024. More than 50,000 international students attend Parul University, many of whom were placed there through Komera.

Pratik Rawal, the Deputy Director of International Affairs at Parul University, attended the event in Kigali to meet students and parents. “We are investing in students with potential. Those who study at Parul are ready for the global workforce,” he said.

From Student to PhD: The Komera Legacy

One of Komera’s most remarkable success stories is Onesphore Kubwimana, a Gasabo District employee who received a 100% scholarship for his Master’s degree in India. Now, with Komera’s support, he’s preparing to pursue a PhD.

“They never asked me for a single coin,” Kubwimana says. “They gave me the exam, I passed, and they took care of the rest. When I wanted to pursue a PhD, I came back to Komera—and they are making it happen again.”

Want to Join Them?

Komera continues to welcome applications from Rwandan and international students. The next cohort—the 21st group—includes 14 students heading to India. Anyone interested in applying can do so online at www.komerabc.com without needing to visit their offices in Musanze.

For parents and students dreaming of a global education but fearing the financial cost, Komera is proving that with the right support, borders disappear and dreams come true.