Tanzania Sets Bold Agenda for 2025/2026: Prioritizes Strategic Minerals and Digital Transformation

The Ministry of Minerals has tabled an ambitious and forward-looking budget and strategic plan for the 2025/2026 financial year, aligning its agenda with key national and international frameworks such as Tanzania’s Development Vision 2025, the CCM 2020 Manifesto, and Africa’s Agenda 2063.

Strategic Focus Areas

Presenting the plan to Parliament, the Ministry outlined eight top priorities, including boosting revenue collection, increasing the mining sector’s GDP contribution, advancing critical mineral value chains, supporting small-scale miners, and strengthening institutional capacity.

To combat mineral smuggling and enhance oversight, the Ministry will deploy new technology, including camera-equipped helmets for gemstone inspectors in Mirerani and procure 26 vehicles for field operations.

Efforts to formalize small-scale mining will continue with improved access to finance, upgraded demonstration centers, and expanded drilling services. STAMICO is set to establish additional gold processing centers and regional equipment rental hubs.

Unlocking the Potential of Critical and Strategic Minerals

In a landmark move, the Ministry is finalizing Tanzania’s Critical and Strategic Minerals Strategy, aimed at capitalizing on global demand for minerals such as lithium, graphite, and rare earths. Licenses will only be issued to investors with viable domestic value addition plans.

Geological surveys and high-resolution airborne data collection will be scaled up, supported by a new helicopter acquisition and trial drone programs in mineral-rich zones.

Economic Impact and Revenue Growth

The sector has shown strong performance: revenues reached 78.4% of the annual target by March 2025, while GDP contribution grew from 9.1% in 2023 to 10.1% in 2024—surpassing the 2025/2026 target ahead of schedule. Mineral exports rose 16% to USD 4.12 billion, with gold leading the surge.

Anti-smuggling operations led to seizures worth TZS 17.76 billion and the arrest of 75 suspects. Meanwhile, tax reforms and legal amendments now ensure royalties and inspection fees are deducted directly from public construction payments.

Empowering Women, Youth, and Marginalized Groups

The upcoming Mining for a Brighter Tomorrow (MBT) programme will launch in 2025 to address equity and inclusion. It targets women, youth, and people with disabilities through skills development, employment support, and health and safety initiatives.

Strengthening Institutions and Human Capital

With nearly TZS 530billion in its 2025/2026 budget—more than double the previous year—the Ministry is enhancing operational capacity. Training has reached 544 personnel, and over 55 positions have been filled across its institutions. New headquarters for the Ministry and the Mining Commission are nearing completion.

The Ministry is also digitalizing its entire mineral oversight system for real-time monitoring, transparency, and safety compliance. Integration with other government platforms will facilitate seamless data sharing and regulatory coordination.

Looking Ahead: Mining Vision 2030

Under the guiding framework “Mining is Life and Wealth,” Tanzania’s Mining Vision 2030 aims to raise high-resolution survey coverage to 50%, integrate mining with other sectors, and enhance environmental protection. The Vision underscores the importance of responsible and inclusive growth in transforming the sector into a pillar of national development.

With robust reforms, strategic foresight, and a focus on inclusive growth, Tanzania’s Ministry of Minerals is positioning the country as a competitive, transparent, and sustainable mining destination in Africa and beyond.