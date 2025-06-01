Egyptian Military Chief on Visit to Rwanda

The Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Ahmed Fathi Ibrahim Khalifa, is in Rwanda for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening military cooperation between the two nations.

On the morning of June 1st, Lt Gen Khalifa visited the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Headquarters in Kigali, where he was received with full honours by his Rwandan counterpart, General MK Mubarakh, the Chief of Defence Staff of the RDF.

This high-level visit marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts by both countries to enhance bilateral defence relations, with a focus on areas such as military training, health services, and broader strategic initiatives.

The two chiefs of defence held discussions on advancing joint military initiatives, expanding collaborative programs, and identifying new areas of cooperation that align with the evolving security interests of both nations. Their meeting culminated in the signing of bilateral defence cooperation agreements, reaffirming a shared commitment to building a long-term and sustainable military partnership.

Before proceeding to the RDF headquarters, Lt Gen Khalifa paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi with a solemn visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial, underscoring Egypt’s solidarity with Rwanda and respect for its national history.

The visit reflects growing defence diplomacy between African states and the increasing importance of cross-border collaboration in maintaining peace, stability, and development on the continent.