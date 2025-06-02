Cultivated Land Increases by Over 50,000 Hectares

Rwanda has achieved a significant milestone in its agricultural sector, with cultivated land expanding by more than 50,000 hectares in the 2025 Season A compared to the previous year.

According to the Seasonal Agricultural Survey (SAS) 2025, the total area under cultivation reached approximately 1.483 million hectares, up from 1.428 million hectares in 2024 Season A—a 3.9% increase.

This growth encompasses both seasonal and permanent crops, with 1.019 million hectares allocated to seasonal crops and 0.492 million hectares to permanent crops.

The expansion reflects Rwanda’s ongoing efforts to enhance food security and agricultural productivity.

The increase in cultivated land has translated into higher food production.

In 2025 Season A, Rwanda’s total food production reached approximately 6.16 million metric tons, up from 5.95 million metric tons in 2024 Season A—a 3.6% increase.

This growth was driven by higher yields in key crops such as maize, beans, and Irish potatoes.

For instance, maize production increased to 507,985 metric tons in 2024 from 390,879 metric tons in the same season of the previous year.

Similarly, bean production rose to 233,142 metric tons in 2024 from 197,212 metric tons the previous year. Irish potato production was estimated at 460,830 metric tons in Season A of 2024.

Contributing Factors

Several factors have contributed to this increase:

Adoption of Improved Agricultural Practices: The use of improved seeds and fertilizers has become more widespread. In Season A of 2024, 39.7% of farmers used improved seeds, and 89.1% applied organic fertilizers

Government Initiatives: Programs aimed at land consolidation and irrigation have made more land arable and suitable for cultivation.

Climate Resilience Efforts: The promotion of conservation agriculture and sustainable farming practices has enabled farmers to utilize previously underused lands.

The increase in cultivated land and food production is a positive indicator for Rwanda’s agricultural sector, suggesting potential for higher food production and improved livelihoods for farmers.

Continued investment in agricultural infrastructure and support for farmers will be crucial to sustain this growth trajectory.