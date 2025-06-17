Over 8,100 to be Relocated from 11 Islands Deemed Uninhabitable

The Government has announced plans to relocate more than 8,100 residents from 11 inhabited islands across the country, citing lack of basic infrastructure and environmental vulnerability, in a move hailed as critical for ensuring sustainable development and citizen welfare.

The decision was communicated to the Senate Committee on Social Affairs and Human Rights on Monday, June 16, during a high-level presentation by officials from the Ministry of Local Government (MINALOC) and the Ministry of Environment, following a Senate-led assessment of island life in several districts.

“There are areas where settlement is simply not feasible,” said State Minister for Social Affairs, Kayisire Marie Solange, citing islands too small or isolated to support schools, health centers, or water systems. “In such cases, relocation becomes the only option for ensuring citizens have access to services and development opportunities.”

According to MINALOC, the relocation program will affect 8,105 residents from more than 900 households, living on 11 of the country’s 14 inhabited islands.

These areas lack clean water, health facilities, schools, or markets. The government plans to settle them into planned villages (imidugudu) where they can benefit from national infrastructure programs.

The Islands Targeted for Relocation

The targeted islands are located across six districts:

Musanze District: Mwegerera and Mukira islands will see 181 residents from 38 households relocated from 14.67 hectares of land.

Bugesera District: 810 residents from Sharita and Mazane islands have already been relocated to Rweru Sector.

Burera District: 104 residents from Muramira Island (5 ha) are scheduled for relocation.

Nyamasheke District: Over 2,100 residents from Mushungo, Muzira, Kirehe, Ruzi, and Tareri islands will be moved.

Rusizi District: On Gihaya Island, 1,506 people from 184 households have already been resettled. The island will now be reserved for tourism development.

In total, the relocations cover over 230 hectares of land.

Which Islands Will Remain Inhabited?

Only three islands—those with sufficient infrastructure and long-term development potential—will remain populated:

Nkombo Island (Rusizi District): With over 18,000 residents, four administrative cells, schools, and health centers, Nkombo is the country’s largest inhabited island.

Bugarura and Birwa Islands (Rutsiro District): Home to nearly 2,700 people, both have existing basic infrastructure and are being considered for development in tourism and education.

Balancing Conservation and Human Rights

Minister of Environment Dr. Valentine Uwamariya told senators that Rwanda is working on a legal framework to manage island land use, with a focus on eco-tourism, limited agriculture, and water-based technologies.

She noted that islands are state property under Article 31 of the national Land Law, and any activity on them must follow national spatial planning protocols.

Dr. Uwamariya also acknowledged past grievances related to resettlement, especially on Iwawa Island, where some relocated residents claimed inadequate compensation.

She emphasized that new relocations would prioritize dignity and transparency.

Senate: Protect Rights and Compensate Fairly

Senators praised the relocation strategy’s intent but stressed the importance of community engagement and fairness.

“This process must be participatory, transparent, and humane,” said Senator Umuhire Adrie, Chair of the Senate Committee on Social Affairs and Human Rights. “Citizens must be fully informed and adequately supported, both during and after relocation.”

The committee called for clear compensation mechanisms, proper housing, and access to services in the new settlements.

Rwanda has 60 known islands, of which 14 are inhabited, home to around 25,638 people in 4,600 households.

A recent Senate tour of six districts found extreme poverty, limited services, and environmental damage on many islands. Some youth had no spaces to socialize, other than swimming in the lake.

While the government sees the islands as valuable for conservation and tourism, it has also committed to ensuring no citizen is left behind in its development agenda.

“This is not just about moving people,” Minister Kayisire said. “It’s about bringing them closer to opportunity.”