Rwanda Featured in Qualcomm’s Efforts to Support African Tech Startups

Qualcomm, a global technology company, has announced 10 African startups selected for its 2025 Make in Africa Startup Mentorship Program. The program helps early-stage tech companies grow through training, business support, and access to new technology.

Although no Rwandan startup is in this year’s group, Rwanda is still part of Qualcomm’s growing innovation efforts.

Rwandan Startup Among Past Participants:

A Kigali-based startup called SLS Energy joined the program in a previous year. The company is working on creating battery storage systems using recycled lead batteries — an important idea for renewable energy in Africa.

SLS Energy’s inclusion shows that Rwandan startups can compete at a high level and are part of Africa’s deep-tech future.

New IP Learning Tool Now Includes Rwanda:

Qualcomm has also updated its free online IP training platform, called L2Pro Africa. The training program, created in collaboration with Adams and Adams, is designed to empower startups, SMEs, and researchers in Africa to protect, secure, and maximize their innovations.

It now includes guides for how to register patents, trademarks, and industrial designs in Rwanda, Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, and Ghana.

This is an important step for Rwandan innovators who want to protect their ideas and products. It also supports Rwanda’s national goal of building a knowledge-based economy.

About the 2025 Startups:

This year, over 400 startups applied to the program. Only 10 were selected. They are working on new solutions in areas like farming, health, climate change, and transportation. These include:

 Aframend, Nigeria: AI-driven drug discovery with African phytochemicals

 AmalXR, Tunisia: AI-powered VR rehabilitation with clinical validation and

progress simulations

 Archeos, Benin: Solar/IoT pisciculture automation for optimal water quality and

feeding

 ClimatrixAI, Nigeria: AI-driven hyperlocal flood risk prediction and monitoring

 Ecobees, Tunisia: AI-based beekeeping for hive health, water levels, and climate

conditions

 Edulytics, Senegal: AI-based mobile liver fibrosis detection using ultrasound

images

 Farmer Lifeline, Kenya: Solar-powered AI robots for crop pests and disease

detection

 Pixii Motors, Tunisia: Electric scooter with AI/IoT battery optimization and swap

stations

 Pollen Patrollers, Kenya: AI/IoT based precise and healthy pollination to combat

hive collapse .

 Solar Freeze, Kenya: Solar-powered IoT cold storage to reduce post-harvest

food loss.

These startups will receive support (Social Impact Fund) provided through the Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™ Initiative without giving up any ownership in their companies.

This fund supports startups in scaling their societal and market impact. One

startup will be awarded the fund for its innovative use of wireless technology to address community needs, while the other nine will receive stipends to support their growth and continued development.

Rwanda’s Tech Ecosystem Still Growing:

Even though no Rwandan startup was selected this year, Qualcomm’s support for Rwanda continues — especially through the IP training platform and past support of SLS Energy.

“These programs help Africa’s tech startups grow faster,” said a Qualcomm official. “We want to see more ideas from Africa succeed.”