Campaigners Seek Government Intervention to Support People with Intellectual Disabilities

Disability Inclusion Rwanda, a local advocacy organization, is urging the government to take stronger, more targeted action to support people with intellectual disabilities, a group they say remains among the most marginalized in society.

Intellectual disability is a condition that affects how a person thinks, learns, and understands things.

People with this condition may learn more slowly than others, have trouble communicating, or find it hard to do everyday tasks like reading, writing, or following instructions.

This disability usually starts early in life and may last a lifetime. But with the right support—like patient teaching, assistive tools, and inclusion—they can still go to school, work, and live meaningful lives just like anyone else.

Speaking during a two-day workshop held in Kigali from June 24–25, 2025, campaigners, policymakers, and disability rights activists came together to raise awareness and call for inclusive reforms.

“Many people with intellectual disabilities are left behind because they cannot advocate for themselves,” said Félicité Mukabalisa, Executive Director of Disability Inclusion Rwanda.

“Our mission is to make sure they are remembered and included in every government plan.”

Excluded in Schools and the Workplace:

Participants shared stories of children with intellectual disabilities being denied access to regular schools or forced to travel far to attend special institutions, despite Rwanda’s inclusive education policy.

Nsengiyumva Innocent, now 34, developed an intellectual disability at age six and tried attending school but was not supported by his parents or teachers. As a result, he dropped out and never learned to read or write.

Today, he dreams of using assistive technology—such as text-to-speech tools—to help him better understand the world around him.

Inema Pacifique Abayisenga, Deputy Director of the organization, emphasized the lack of digital tools for people with intellectual disabilities, many of whom struggle to speak clearly or explain their needs.

“There are no adapted apps or programs to help them communicate. Just as someone with a physical disability may use a wheelchair, people with intellectual disabilities need assistive tech to express themselves. It’s not a luxury—it’s their right,” he said.

He gave an example of apps that could help a child press a symbol to indicate hunger, thirst, or a need for medical attention. “It would be life-changing,” he added.

In the workplace, many people with intellectual disabilities continue to face discrimination. Some are turned away from jobs the moment employers learn of their condition, denying them both opportunity and dignity.

Progress Made, But More Needed:

Campaigners acknowledged Rwanda’s political will to support people with disabilities. The government has introduced social protections like Mutuelle de Santé coverage for disability-related care, disability-friendly public infrastructure, and protective legislation.

However, Mukabalisa stressed that people with intellectual disabilities require more specific attention, particularly in education. “They need adapted learning materials and the chance to study in schools close to their homes,” she said.

Technology Can Bridge the Gap:

Simon Wachira, Secretary General of Inclusion Africa, praised Rwanda’s commitment to digital innovation and said it is well-positioned to lead in developing assistive technologies for people with disabilities across the continent.

He shared a compelling story of a student with intellectual disabilities who consistently ranked last in class until they received assistive technology—after which they became a top performer.

“If we invest in these tools, we can transform lives,” Wachira said. “We urge governments and partners to prioritize inclusive technologies, especially for those who struggle the most to be heard.”