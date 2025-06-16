Rwanda Issues Rwf 10 Billion 5-Year Bond, Good fo First-Time Investors

The Government of Rwanda is inviting the public to invest in a new five-year Treasury Bond worth Rwf 10 billion, with applications open from Monday, June 16 to Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

According to the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR), which is acting as the issuing and paying agent, this bond will help raise funds to support infrastructure projects and capital market development in the country.

This bond, officially named FXD 2/2025/5YRS, will mature in June 2030, and interest (also called the coupon) will be paid twice a year. However, the interest rate is not fixed yet—it will be determined based on the bids investors submit by Wednesday, June 18 at 4:00 PM (Kigali time).

The 5-year Treasury bond currently on offer by the Government of Rwanda provides a shorter and more flexible investment period compared to previous bonds that lasted 10 or 15 years.

This means investors will get their full money back in just five years, making it easier to plan around key life or business goals—like paying school fees, buying property, or reinvesting in a business.

It also reduces the risk of long-term economic changes, such as inflation, that could affect the value of money over time.

This bond is especially attractive to first-time investors who may not be ready to lock their money away for a decade or more.

With guaranteed interest paid every six months, it provides a regular income while also giving the investor peace of mind that their money is secure and will return in a reasonable period.

It’s a smart and practical option for anyone looking to grow their savings while keeping their financial plans flexible.

BNR says that both Rwandan residents and non-residents can participate, as long as they have a Central Securities Depository (CSD) account.

This account is required to securely hold the bond in digital form. You can open a CSD account through any licensed commercial bank or stockbroker in Rwanda.

Minimum Investment:

Rwf 50 million for competitive bids (you propose your own interest rate)

for competitive bids (you propose your own interest rate) Rwf 100,000 for non-competitive bids (you accept the market interest rate)

Key Dates:

Bidding opens: Monday, June 16, 2025

Monday, June 16, 2025 Bidding closes: Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 4:00 PM

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 4:00 PM Settlement date (when you pay): Friday, June 20, 2025

Friday, June 20, 2025 Interest payment dates (semi-annually): Every six months starting December 2025

Every six months starting December 2025 Redemption (maturity) date: June 14, 2030

BNR will announce the interest rate and successful investors on June 18 by 5:00 PM via email.

Interested investors must fill out bond application forms available at www.bnr.rw and submit them through any licensed commercial bank or Capital Market Intermediary.

If you’re looking for a secure way to grow your money while contributing to national development, this bond offers a great opportunity.