108 Senior Security Officers From 20 Countries Graduate In Rwanda

A total of 108 senior officers from the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), Rwanda National Police, and armed forces from 19 African countries and Jordan have graduated from the Rwanda Defence Force Command and Staff College after completing a one-year Senior Command and Staff Course.

The graduation ceremony, for Intake 13, was held at the college in Nyakinama, Musanze District, and was presided over by Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente on behalf of President Paul Kagame, the Commander-in-Chief of the RDF.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ngirente said the college plays a critical role in preparing military leaders to deal with today’s complex and fast-changing security challenges.

“It is more than an institution; it is the foundation upon which we build the future of our defence forces. Through this programme, our senior officers have acquired not only tactical expertise but also strategic insight; ensuring they are well prepared to operate effectively in an evolving and challenging security landscape,” said the Prime Minister.

He added that new threats like cyber warfare, misinformation, and global health crises require leaders who can think critically, adapt quickly, and lead with integrity.

“Developing such leadership is at the heart of this training,” Dr. Ngirente said, emphasizing that the Government of Rwanda will continue to invest in the college’s resources, improve its infrastructure, and promote technological advancement.

Brigadier General Andrew Nyamvumba, Commandant of the RDF Command and Staff College, said the college remains committed to offering high-quality and flexible training that meets the demands of modern security environments.

Among the graduates, 70 officers were awarded a Master of Arts in Security Studies from the University of Rwanda. Colonel Dr. Dan Gatsinzi of the RDF was recognised as the overall best-performing student.

This year’s graduates came from: Rwanda, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Jordan, Kenya, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.