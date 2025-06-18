Why Are Rwandans Getting Multiple National ID Numbers? Auditor General Points to a System Flaw

Imagine Jean, a small business owner in Huye. In 2021, he gets his national ID and registers his business, bank account, and tax profile with it.

In 2023, he loses the ID and applies for a new one—but instead of receiving a replacement with the same number, he is given a completely new ID.

Now, his new ID doesn’t match the records of his bank, the Rwanda Revenue Authority, or even his health insurance. Jean may now need to go from office to office to update all systems—or worse, be treated like a new person by government databases.

A worrying administrative flaw in Rwanda’s national ID system has been flagged by the Auditor General, revealing that citizens who request corrections or replacements for their national identity cards are being issued completely new ID numbers each time.

The issue, uncovered in the Auditor General’s report released last month, points to a major operational gap at the National Identification Agency (NIDA)—the government body tasked with providing secure and consistent identity records for all Rwandans.

Rwanda’s 16-digit national identification number (NIN) system uniquely identifies each individual. The number is broken down into six groups, each with a specific meaning.

The first digit indicates the holder’s status (citizen, refugee, or foreigner), the next four digits represent the year of birth, and the following digit signifies gender (8 for male, 7 for female).

The seventh through thirteenth digits indicate the birth order, and the fourteenth digit shows the number of times the ID has been issued. The final two digits are a security code.

Why This Is a Problem

The NIN is crucial for accessing various services in Rwanda. Without, or an alternative, such a passport, then you will face serious trouble getting anything.

According to the Audit General, Alexis Kamuhire, instead of simply correcting the information on an existing ID card, NIDA issues a whole new ID number, even when it’s just a small detail like a spelling error or lost card. As a result, one person could end up having two or more different ID numbers over time.

For most people, an ID card is the gateway to essential services—bank accounts, land ownership, SIM card registration, voting, and social security. But when the ID number keeps changing, the systems that rely on those numbers can’t always tell it’s the same person.

This is more than just a paperwork issue. A mismatch in ID numbers can lock a person out of their bank account, delay loan applications, or even block access to healthcare or pension services.

The Auditor General has recommended that NIDA immediately change its policy and ensure that when someone applies for a correction or replacement, the same ID number is re-issued.

This would help avoid duplication, confusion, and potential fraud.

The report warned that if left unchecked, this practice would continue to cause problems for both citizens and the institutions that depend on ID verification—slowing down service delivery and raising doubts about data reliability.

What Needs to Change

The solution is relatively simple but must be followed consistently: NIDA must separate the identity number from the physical card.

The ID number should remain constant, while the card itself can be reprinted or corrected as needed—just like how passports or driver’s licenses are managed in many countries.

There was no formal response from NIDA included in the Auditor General’s report, leaving it unclear whether the agency intends to revise its procedures.

As Rwanda moves toward becoming a digital society where services are integrated through a national ID system, errors in identity management can have ripple effects across the economy.

With initiatives like digital health records, online education platforms, and e-government services expanding, a reliable and consistent ID system is not just a convenience—it’s a necessity.

For now, the public will have to wait and see if NIDA follows the Auditor General’s advice.

Until then, a simple name correction on an ID could continue to create a whole new digital identity—one that disconnects people from the services they rely on every day.