Access Bank Expands Loan Portfolio Under Gira Access Campaign

As part of its ongoing *Gira Access* campaign, Access Bank Rwanda has announced a significant expansion of its loan portfolio aimed at empowering Rwandans through increased access to financial services.

To explain the campaign’s benefits, KTradio hosted Bernard Ndori Rwirahira, Head of Retail Banking at Access Bank Rwanda, on July 11, 2025.

Rwirahira emphasized that the campaign is designed to transform the lives of Rwandans, particularly small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners, by offering products that address their real-life financial needs.

“As we strive to become a leading Pan-African bank, our Rwandan operations are introducing tailored solutions to help clients own homes, acquire vehicles, and overcome access challenges to essential services,” he said.

Increased Loan Limits and 100% Financing:

To support these efforts, Access Bank has increased its loan amounts from Rwf125 million to Rwf250 million. Rwirahira noted that eligibility for these funds is simple: clients only need an active account with the bank. However, even non-clients with a solid financial history may be considered.

“For SMEs, owning a home has been a major priority. Previously, many struggled with the 20% contribution needed to top up the 80% financing we provided. Now, we’re offering 100% housing loans to remove that barrier,” he explained.

The same approach applies to vehicle financing. “We now offer 100% loan coverage for vehicle purchases, helping clients acquire new cars from the many dealers currently operating in Rwanda,” he added.

“We aim to provide total support—whether someone is a client or not, we assess their financial capacity and help them purchase what they need with 100% financing.”

Plans for Expansion and Digital Innovation:

Access Bank is also expanding its physical presence. The current seven branches will grow by two this year, with three additional branches planned for 2026. Beyond physical growth, the bank is investing in technology to simplify access to credit.

“We’re developing a mobile-based loan application system, allowing clients to apply and receive instant loans via their phones,” Rwirahira said. “Our vision is to become a Pan-African bank that supports African success stories.”

Inclusive Lending for Salaried Clients:

The campaign includes salaried clients, regardless of age or employment sector. Rwirahira revealed that unsecured loans of up to Rwf40 million are available, calculated as 20 times a client’s net salary—starting with a minimum take-home of Rwf2 million.

Clients earning less than Rwf100,000—or even Rwf50,000—can still access “pay-day loans” by making just three account deposits in a single day.

Campaign Highlights and Special Services:

The Gira Access campaign aims to promote:

* New, more affordable product packages

* Expanded access through improved infrastructure and mobile-based services

* Greater client engagement in their financial growth journey

What sets Access Bank apart is its personalized service: clients are assigned personal relationship managers and can access banking services in over 60 countries globally.

Important Notice: Clients are advised not to use borrowed financial histories for loan applications. However, third-party borrower guarantees are permitted under Access Bank’s lending policies.

For More Information:

Contact Access Bank toll-free at +250 788 145 300 or +250 788 330 113, or visit the nearest Access Bank branch or agent.