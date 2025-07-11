Clean Power, Bold Future: Nuclear Energy Pathway

As the world accelerates toward a clean energy future, Africa stands at a pivotal moment.

With a rapidly growing population, rising industrial demand, and the urgent need for reliable and scalable power, the continent must pursue energy solutions that are not only sustainable, but also future-proof.

Nuclear energy, with its zero-carbon emissions and ability to provide stable baseload electricity, offers a compelling answer. China, a global leader in nuclear energy development, exemplifies this potential.

Boasting 112 nuclear power units (58 operational and 54 under construction) and a total installed capacity of 125.26 GW, China has demonstrated the viability of nuclear technology in achieving energy security while advancing climate goals.

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC): A Strategic Partner for Africa’s Energy Future:

Recognizing this opportunity, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) is poised to collaborate with Rwanda and other African nations to unlock nuclear energy’s transformative potential—driving economic growth, enhancing energy security, and bolstering climate resilience.

Founded in 1955, CNNC is China’s flagship enterprise in nuclear energy. isted among the Fortune Global 500, CNNC possesses full-spectrum capabilities across the nuclear value chain—from uranium exploration, fuel fabrication, and reactor design to construction, operation, decommissioning, and waste management.

international , CNNC Overseas (CNOS) has been sharing Chinese nuclear expertise since 1983. Its track record includes successful projects of commercial power plants to research reactors in Pakistan, Nigeria, Ghana, and beyond. Across Africa, CNOS is actively engaged in 10+ countries partnering with governments and energy agencies to advance a clean, secure, and inclusive energy transition.

Proven Technologies, Tailored for Africa:

CNNC offers a comprehensive range of nuclear solutions that are both proven in global markets and adaptable to Africa’s unique energy demands. Whether the goal is expanding national power grids or supplying clean heat for industries, CNNC provides tailored solutions—including its flagship large reactor and advanced small modular reactors like the HTR-PM and ACP100.

Hualong One: The World’s Premier Gen-III GWe-Class Nuclear:

CNNC’s flagship technology, Hualong One (HPR1000), stands as a cutting-edge Generation III pressurized water reactor, integrating active and passive safety systems, double-shell containment, and 177 fuel assemblies for enhanced performance and reliability.

Currently, 9 Hualong One units are already in operation, with an additional 32 under construction worldwide, solidifying its position as the most widely deployed Gen-III reactor technology globally.

HTR: High-Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactors for Flexible Energy Solutions: