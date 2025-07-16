Cabinet Endorses Rwanda–DR Congo Peace Deal

The Government of Rwanda has formally endorsed a landmark peace agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), marking a critical step toward restoring calm in the restive Great Lakes region and improving bilateral ties that had reached a historic low.

The approval came during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame at Urugwiro Village on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, where ministers ratified the draft law validating the peace accord signed in Washington, D.C. on June 27, 2025, under the mediation of the United States government.

The agreement, negotiated after weeks of shuttle diplomacy led by U.S. special envoy David Boulos, was signed by Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe and DRC’s Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner.

The signing ceremony took place at the U.S. State Department in Washington, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio in attendance.

Soon after the signing, both ministers were received at the White House, where U.S. President Donald Trump, welcomed them to the Oval Office.

There, he personally handed them invitation letters addressed to Presidents Paul Kagame and Félix Tshisekedi, requesting them travel to Washington for a head-of-state-level signing of the final peace treaty. The dates have yet to be fixed l.

Rwanda’s Commitment to Peace and Integration

According to the Cabinet communiqué, the agreement “represents a significant milestone towards addressing Rwanda’s security concerns, restoring peace and stability in the Great Lakes Region, and promoting regional economic integration.”

The Rwandan government reiterated its full commitment to the implementation of the agreement and expressed optimism that the Doha Talks ongoing between the Kinshasa government and the AFC-M23 rebel movement, facilitated by the State of Qatar with support from the African Union, would further complement the peace process and lead to a durable settlement in the region.

Mining Sector, Legal Reforms Approved

Beyond regional diplomacy, the Cabinet also reviewed progress in Rwanda’s fast-growing mining sector, which has seen major investments and high-value mineral discoveries.

Ministers approved new licenses for mining, quarrying, and exploration, reinforcing the sector’s role in Rwanda’s economic transformation.