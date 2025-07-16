If You’re Looking Where to Invest Your Savings, The Time is Now

If you’ve been keeping your savings in a bank account—or under your mattress—this might be the best time to do something more with your money.

According to the latest update from the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR), the country’s financial system is strong, stable, and full of opportunities that everyday Rwandans can tap into.

In short: now is a great time to start investing, even if you’re not a financial expert.

The central bank’s report shows that Rwanda’s economy is creating more chances for ordinary citizens to grow their savings through smart, safe investments.

Whether you’re saving for your children’s school fees, a small business, or your own retirement, there are tools available—right now—that can make your money work harder for you.

You Can Earn More With Treasury Bills and Bonds

The Rwandan government regularly offers Treasury Bills and Bonds, which are safe investment options available to the public.

These work like loans to the government: you lend a set amount of money, and after a certain period, the government pays you back with interest.

You don’t need to be wealthy to participate. Even small amounts can bring in gains over time.

For example, investing FRW 100,000 in a 6-month Treasury Bill could earn you around FRW 103,000 by the end of the term. A long-term bond of FRW 500,000 invested over 5 years might return over FRW 800,000.

In simple terms, you give your money to the government for a while, and they give you back more later. It’s low-risk and very accessible.

Banks Are Flush — That’s Good News for You

Banks in Rwanda currently have more money than they need to operate, which means better deals for both savers and borrowers. This increased liquidity allows banks to offer:

Higher interest rates on savings accounts

Lower interest rates on loans for school fees, home renovations, or starting a business

For you, this means it’s a good time to ask your bank what benefits are available for your current savings—or future borrowing needs.

The Rwanda Stock Exchange has remained relatively stable over the past quarter. While stock markets are often viewed as risky, a stable period like this one offers a safer environment for beginners to get involved.

You can start small—either through a savings group, investment club, or licensed stockbroker—and buy shares in solid companies like banks or telecom firms.

The stock market isn’t just for the rich.. With just FRW 50,000, you can become a shareholder and start building long-term value.

Long-Term Bonds Can Transform Your Future

If you’re planning for the long haul—your children’s university fees, retirement, or a big dream down the road—then government bonds are your best friend.

Right now, a 20-year bond pays a 13.29% annual interest rate, one of the highest returns available for such safe investments.

That means if you invest FRW 1 million today, it could grow to over FRW 12 million in two decades, with no extra effort from you.

So, What Should You Do?

Here’s a quick guide based on your savings level:

Your Savings Suggested Option FRW 50,000 – 500,000 Buy short-term Treasury Bills (3 to 12 months) FRW 500,000 – 2 million Invest in 5-year bonds (earn around 11% per year) Over FRW 2 million Consider 10–20 year bonds (up to 13.29% interest) Interested in stocks Start small through a broker or savings group

You don’t need to be an expert. Banks, brokers, and government agencies like the Rwanda Stock Exchange offer plenty of guidance to help you get started.