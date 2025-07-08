Rwandans and Friends of Rwanda Celebrate Kwibohora31 In India

The Rwanda High Commission in New Delhi hosted a celebration to mark the 31st Anniversary of Rwanda Liberation Day (Kwibohora31) which gathered an audience of over 1,000 participants including friends of Rwanda, and members of the Rwandan community residing in India

The event held on July 7, 2025 was attended by officials from the Government of India, members of the diplomatic corps (Heads of Mission, Diplomats, and Defence Attachés) representing 120 countries, business leaders, scholars, media personnel, civil society representatives.

In her address, High Commissioner Jacqueline Mukangira expressed appreciation for the strong ties between Rwanda and India, underpinned by high-level visits and robust development cooperation. She emphasized that Rwanda’s liberation journey, led by the Rwandese Patriotic Front (RPF) under the leadership of President Paul Kagame, was a decisive victory over the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, division, and discrimination.

“The liberation marked a new era of good governance, unity, and reconciliation, as well as nation-building,” she noted.

Mukangira recalled that this year’s Liberation Day also coincided with the 25th anniversary of Rwanda’s diplomatic presence in India. She stated that: “Since opening its mission in New Delhi in 1999, Rwanda has witnessed a remarkable evolution in bilateral relations with India, characterized by deepening cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, health, education, and trade”.

The High Commissioner commended India for being Rwanda’s second-largest foreign investor and its second-largest trading partner and highlighted Rwanda’s recovery process across three key clusters: social, economic, as well as good governance and justice.

She also showcased the country’s investment and tourism opportunities, encouraging the audience to visit and invest in Rwanda. In addition, she promoted Rwandan coffee and tea, inviting attendees to experience their distinctive quality and flavor.

In his remarks, Chief Guest Shri Raj Kumar Srivastava, Dean of the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, praised Rwanda’s remarkable reconciliation efforts following the tragic 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. He also lauded the strong partnership between Rwanda and India, mentioning Rwanda’s status as a development model in Africa.

The ceremony included the national anthems of Rwanda and India, performed by students from Bal Bharati Public School. It featured cultural performances by Rwandan students and an Indian troupe from Haryana, along with an exhibition showcasing Rwanda’s investment and tourism opportunities. A stall offering Rwandan tea and coffee was also set up for guests to enjoy.