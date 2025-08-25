PRESS RELEASE – Bank of Kigali Leads Rwanda in Card Security with PCI DSS Recertification

Bank of Kigali Leads Rwanda in Card Security with PCI DSS Recertification

Kigali, Rwanda, August 25th,2025- Bank of Kigali Plc has once again secured Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) v4.0.1 recertification, the global gold standard for keeping cardholder data safe.

With this milestone, BK remains the only bank in Rwanda listed as a Valued Service Provider on the Visa Global Registry, a recognition awarded only to institutions that meet the highest standards of compliance and security. Earning this status, along with the Visa PCI DSS compliance badge, reinforces BK’s role as a trusted leader in delivering secure, innovative, and customer-focused financial solutions.

But beyond the certification, what does this mean for customers? It means peace of mind. Every time a BK customer pays, shops online, or withdraws from an ATM, they can trust that their money and their personal data are protected by some of the toughest security standards in the world.

“Our customers deserve the highest level of safety when using their cards, and this achievement is proof of that commitment,” said Dr. Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali. “Whether you are transacting locally or globally, we want you to feel confident and secure with every transaction you make through BK.”

Why This Matters for our Customers?

From local markets to global online stores, BK cards are backed by world-class security.

Sensitive card information stays safe within BK systems, reducing risks of fraud or misuse.

BK’s leadership in security reinforces its role as a trusted partner in Rwanda’s digital economy.

This achievement is part of BK’s larger mission to make modern banking not only accessible and innovative, but also safe at every step. It also reflects our spirit of Nanjye ni BK, a pledge that every customer can feel personally connected to the bank, confident that BK is by their side, and assured that every transaction is protected.

About Bank of Kigali Plc

Founded in 1966, Bank of Kigali is Rwanda’s largest commercial bank, serving over 1 million customers through an extensive branch network and digital channels. The bank is committed to fostering economic growth by providing innovative financial services to individuals, SMEs, and corporations, and continues to evolve as a trusted partner in Rwanda’s journey toward a more prosperous future. Its excellence has been consistently recognized, with multiple wins as Best Bank in Rwanda from Euromoney Awards for Excellence (2021, 2024, 2025) and Global Finance Magazine, most recently in 2025 for the 5th time.

