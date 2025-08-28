Better World Rwanda Celebrates 10 Years of Community and Fellowship

A Korean-based non-governmental organization operating in eastern Rwanda, Better World International, has handed over an Early Childhood Development center to Rwamagana district as part of the celebration to mark ten years of promoting education and community development.

The fully furnished Nkomangwa ECD in Nkomangwa cell was handed over on August 27 between Jun Kwon Park, the Better World Rwanda Country Director, and Elias Bizimana, a District Education Office representative.

The center, which has been in operation since 2018, has managed to provide ECD services, including nutrition, hygiene, education, skills development, religious values, and entertainment, to 330 children.

Hilarie Nishimwe, the ECD Administrator, said that the facility has improved child development with a focus on implementing government policies of nutrition, hygiene, and skills development.

“So far, over 330 children have graduated since 2018, and the center is now ready for handover to the community to take over and sustain what has been done so far,” Nishimwe said.

Better World Rwanda Country Director, Jun Kwon Park, said that they decided to hand over the ECD because the district showed capability to sustain the education program, providing an avenue for the organization to move to other places.

“This is not the end but a greater beginning. As the government and community take over ownership, this center and this community will continue to shine for the countless children in the years to come,” Park said.

He noted that from the beginning of the ECD program (which has seen two centers constructed), their vision was clear – to build a village where children can love, find hope, God’s love valued with dignity.

To the children, Park reminded them that they are God’s precious gifts and prayed that they grow up to follow God as their shepherd and walk in God’s ways with his protection – a wish he made using scripture verses written in Psalms 23.

Recalling how Nkomangwa ECD started as a home-based ECD with no facilities, Park noted that the success story of the fully furnished ECD has all been possible because of dedicated teachers, love of parents, cooperation of local leaders, and partnership with the government and donors in South Korea.

The handed-over facility has three classrooms, administrative offices, parent’s training room, playgrounds, and is fully staffed with locally trained teachers and support staff.

“Today is truly a shared miracle,” he said, “we are not simply handing over a building; we are standing together to share the fruit of ten years of labor, sacrifice, and prayer.” he said.

On behalf of the district mayor, Bizimana said that beyond education, Better World has been a very strong and supportive development partner in areas of agriculture, health, community skills development, among others.

“This is an exceptional aspect we saw with Better World, which has positively impacted lives in the community. They have even gone as far as constructing churches which have helped the community to grow spiritually. For this, we are very grateful as a district,” Bizimana said.

With experience of managing over 140 schools in Rwamagana, Bizimana said that they are ready to sustain the investments made by Better World International.

“We will take care of this ECD and promise to sustain the activities which they have built here with the support of parents, and this is not the end because we are still with Better World and we have a good relationship with them,” Bizimana added.

Narcisse Nyamunaga, the Programs Manager at the Presbyterian Church in Rwanda (in French Église presbytérienne au Rwanda or EPR), which played a role in capacity building for Nkomangwa cell parents to sustain activities at the center, said that as a church, they will continue supporting the project.

As the ECD is handed over, Christienne Mukagatsinzi, one of the ECD teachers, who is a secretary by profession, said that for eight years she has gained teaching skills which will enable her to pursue teaching as a career.

In order to contribute to the sustainability of the ECD program, Mukagatsinzi committed that as a teacher, she will play a vital role in improving education in the community but also pursue further studies.

Emmanuel Karemera, the parent’s representative, also said that the ECD program will be sustained by parents’ contribution following the fact that they have benefited from the center.

“We used to have challenges of ensuring child safety while in the plantations, but now we are assured of child security, proper upbringing at the ECD, and I will make any contribution to ensure children here have everything they need,” Karemera said.

As part of celebrations to mark 10 years of Better World activities in Rwamagana district, the organization handed over 3 heifer cows, 18 goats to parents, and take away gifts (family supplies) to teachers as a way of enabling families to provide milk for the center and appreciating their contribution respectively.

Better World holds special consultative status with the UN ECOSOC and is actively working in Africa, with major programs in Rwanda, Malawi, Uganda, Senegal, and Mauritania. It also operates in various countries across Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, including Nepal, Myanmar, Turkey, Nicaragua, and Jordan, among others — reaching about 20 nations in total.

Its key interventions include community development, health and medical care, education, water and sanitation, sustainable livelihoods, infrastructure construction, nutritional support, and emergency and disaster relief.”

In Rwanda, the INGO has been operating since 2013, precisely in Rwamagana District, Eastern Province where it has constructed Munyiginya Health Post and Maternity Clinic, implemented ECD Programs in Nkomangwa and Nyarusange cells.

The organisation has also been involved in clean water provision by building water wells, and in various sectors like agriculture, income generation, and more, targeting the most vulnerable people in the area.