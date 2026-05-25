BAL 2026: Records Tumble as Africa’s Basketball Elite Chase Final Semifinal Spots in Kigali

KIGALI – The 2026 Basketball Africa League Playoffs have reached a thrilling tipping point at Kigali’s BK Arena, and the postseason puzzle is nearly complete.
While home favorites RSSB Tigers and Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly have already secured their semifinal spots, two coveted places remain up for grabs in tonight’s decisive matchups.
The scale of this fifth postseason in Rwanda is best told through staggering growth, transitioning the league from a continental experiment into a global phenomenon.
Digital engagement has shattered previous benchmarks, with the group phase alone generating a staggering over 722 million video views across league platforms. Streaming watch time has also skyrocketed by an incredible 1,000 percent compared to last season.
This massive digital footprint extends to 214 countries and territories worldwide, supported by a record 22 commercial and institutional partners. The online enthusiasm reflects the packed houses seen earlier in the tournament, where nearly 75,000 fans attended conference games in South Africa and Morocco.
On April 1, the BAL celebrated its milestone 200th game when Petro de Luanda defeated Nairobi City Thunder. This milestone highlights the league’s longevity, anchored by five durable veterans—Abdoulaye Harouna, Ater Majok, Gerson Domingos, Childe Dundão, and Solo Diabate—who have competed in all six seasons.
Individual and team records have consistently fallen throughout the 2026 campaign. Petro de Luanda’s Dundão became the all-time BAL leader in minutes played, crossing the 1,073-minute mark over his career.
In high-octane team play, Al Ahly Ly and Dar City combined for a league-record 215 points on March 31. On May 3, fans witnessed further drama when Al Ahly defeated FUS Rabat 77-71 in only the second double-overtime game in BAL history.
Stellar individual performances have defined the season. RSSB Tigers star Craig Randall II set the arena alight with a historic 54-point performance against Dar City, marking the highest individual scoring display in BAL history.
Dynamic history was also made on April 4 when Al Ahly Ly’s Damion Baugh racked up 11 points, 10 assists, and 11 rebounds against Dar City, becoming the first player to record a triple-double in his debut BAL season.
The elite level of play is driven by an influx of premier international talent, including 30 players from the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket representing 11 national teams.
The tournament also features a record eight former NBA players. Damion Baugh and Donovan Williams suit up for Al Ahly Ly, Michael Foster Jr. and Hasheem Thabeet lead Dar City, while Mangok Mathiang anchors the RSSB Tigers. Kevin Murphy stars for Al Ahly, and Chasson Randle runs the point for Petro de Luanda.
Adding ultimate star power is ASC Ville de Dakar’s Axel Toupane, who makes history as the first NBA champion to play in the BAL after winning the 2021 title with the Milwaukee Bucks.
With the single-game semifinals looming before the final showdown on Sunday, May 31, the tournament continues to cement Kigali’s status as a premier destination for major international sports.
Local fans remain optimistic that the RSSB Tigers can leverage home-court advantage all the way to the trophy, while global viewers tune in via the NBA App to see who will claim the 2026 continental crown.