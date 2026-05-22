Basketball Africa League: Senegal’s Dakar Shock Egypt’s Al Ahly in BAL Opener

KIGALI – ASC Ville de Dakar of Senegal produced a stunning late comeback to defeat Egypt’s Al Ahly 93-90 in the opening game of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Nile Conference at BK Arena in Kigali on Friday evening.

In a contest packed with intensity, momentum swings, and clutch shooting, the Senegalese champions overturned a 10-point deficit in the second half to hand the Egyptian giants a painful opening defeat in front of an electric Kigali crowd.

Al Ahly looked set for victory after dominating large portions of the third quarter behind the scoring brilliance of Shooting Guard Kevin Murphy, who dropped 22 points, while Power Forward Anumwa Omot added 23 points and controlled the paint for long stretches.

The Egyptian side led 67-57 late in the third quarter and appeared comfortable as their offense continued to find rhythm both inside and beyond the arc.

But the game completely shifted in the closing moments of the third quarter when ASC Ville de Dakar tightened defensively and began punishing Al Ahly in transition.

The decisive moment came during a devastating 13-0 scoring run stretching from the end of the third quarter into the fourth, turning a 10-point deficit into a lead that energized the Senegalese bench and silenced Al Ahly supporters.

Point Guard Ater James Majok dictated the pace during the comeback, while Small Forward Abdel Touane delivered crucial baskets under pressure to finish with a game-high 21 points.

Mamadou Lamine Diop also stepped up with 11 points, helping Dakar dominate fast-break situations and expose Al Ahly’s defensive gaps.

Despite a late push from the Egyptian side, ASC Ville de Dakar held their nerve in the final minutes, winning key possessions and converting clutch free throws to seal the dramatic 93-90 victory.

The Senegalese side finished with 24 fast-break points compared to Al Ahly’s 8, while also forcing 19 turnovers that proved decisive in such a closely contested battle.

The result gives Senegal’s representatives an early statement victory in the BAL Nile Conference and immediately throws the Kigali tournament into life, with fans already treated to one of the most thrilling opening games in recent BAL history.

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