Rwanda Named Permanent BAL Playoff Hub as League Enters Franchise Era

KIGALI – The Basketball Africa League (BAL) is preparing to transition into a franchise-based model across major African cities, signaling a structural shift for the competition even as Kigali anchors the tournament as its central hub for the sixth consecutive year.
Speaking at a press conference ahead of the 2026 BAL Playoffs and Finals at the BK Arena, NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum said the league has reached an “inflection point” after six years of steady growth on the continent.
“We think we are at this great inflection point where now we are going to start entering into this phase of having franchises—permanent teams in the largest African cities across the continent,” Tatum said. He noted that the shift will unlock new opportunities in infrastructure development, fan engagement, and commercial partnerships.
At the same time, Tatum reaffirmed Kigali’s foundational role in the league’s journey. The Rwandan capital has hosted the BAL Playoffs and Finals every year since the competition’s inception.
“We’ve played the BAL here now in all six seasons, with five finals and playoffs being right here in Kigali at this beautiful BK Arena,” he added.
Kigali’s Consistency Drives Growth
While the league expands its continental footprint, Kigali’s role has remained the constant variable. The city has emerged as the BAL’s most established host, providing operational and infrastructural continuity for a tournament that has rapidly scaled in visibility and commercial value.
The 2026 edition reinforces Rwanda’s position as the league’s primary long-term partner, bringing the high-stakes postseason back to the local hardwood.
Record Audience and Commercial Growth
NBA Africa CEO Claire Akamanzi reported that the 2026 season has delivered historic commercial and viewership metrics, marking it as the league’s most successful campaign to date.
“This has been another record-setting BAL season. We’ve seen games reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories, and we’ve recorded 1,000 percent year-over-year growth,” Akamanzi said, referring to the league’s digital and broadcast reach.
She highlighted surging fan engagement across the continent, including robust ticket sales during regional caravan stops in Morocco and South Africa. The league’s corporate portfolio has also expanded, with 20 major brands now backing the tournament.
According to Akamanzi, the BAL’s evolution extends beyond sports, increasingly positioning itself at the intersection of African lifestyle, music, fashion, and culture.
“We are on a path to becoming the preeminent sport and entertainment product of the continent,” she said.
Elevating the African Game
FIBA Africa President Anibal Manave emphasized that the BAL has become the premier catalyst for elevating the quality and competitiveness of basketball across Africa.
The league’s impact is directly feeding into national team success. Manave noted that 30 players from the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket tournament are featuring in this season’s BAL Playoffs, while six of the eight clubs competing in Kigali are fielding players who will represent their nations in upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifiers.
“The BAL is now a major platform for development of elite African talent. We are starting to compete at the same level with other continents,” Manave said.
He also credited the BAL ecosystem with driving systemic improvements in local refereeing standards, coaching certifications, and youth talent identification networks.
The 2026 BAL Playoffs tip off today at the BK Arena with eight teams vying for the continental crown. Opening-day fixtures feature a powerhouse matchup between Egypt’s Al Ahly and Senegal’s ASC Ville de Dakar. In the evening feature, Rwanda’s home favorites, the RSSB Tigers, will take on Morocco’s FUS Rabat before an expected sellout crowd.
While the BAL plots its future as a continent-wide franchise league, its present remains firmly rooted in Kigali—the undisputed capital of African basketball.