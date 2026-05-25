BAL Playoffs: Petro de Luanda (Angola) and Al Ahly Tripoli (Libya) Surge Into Semifinals

KIGALI – Angolan side Petro de Luanda produced the strongest statement of the BAL playoff night after defeating Tanzania’s Dar City 83-69 to secure a place in the semifinals, ruthlessly crushing the Tanzanian club’s campaign with a dominant second-half display.

The game remained competitive during the opening two quarters despite Petro’s fast start.

Dar City struggled early against Petro’s aggressive transition play and trailed 26-16 at the end of the first quarter, but the Tanzanian side slowly settled into the contest through improved defensive organization and more controlled possession in attack.

At halftime, Petro still led 46-35, but the match had not completely escaped Dar City’s control. The Tanzanian representatives continued searching for rhythm through perimeter movement while trying to slow Petro’s pace around the paint and in transition.

The decisive moment arrived midway through the third quarter.

Petro suddenly raised the intensity and punished Dar City repeatedly on fast breaks. Their guards controlled the tempo with composure while the forwards attacked open spaces before Dar City’s defense could recover.

Within minutes, the gap stretched beyond double digits and the momentum shifted permanently toward the Angolan champions. Dar City struggled badly with turnovers during that phase and Petro converted nearly every mistake into attacking opportunities.

The Angolan side finished with 25 fast-break points compared to Dar City’s eight, a statistic that perfectly captured the difference between both teams once the game opened up after halftime.

Petro’s Depth Makes the Difference

Petro’s superiority also appeared clearly through squad depth and collective balance. Their bench produced 45 points while Dar City’s substitutes managed only eight, allowing the Angolan club to maintain the same energy and attacking rhythm throughout the game even after rotations changed.

Chasson Randle led Petro with 20 points and played a major role during the decisive third-quarter run that effectively killed the contest. Yanick Moreira added 16 points and dominated several key moments around the basket through rebounding and interior presence.

Dar City, meanwhile, depended heavily on individual efforts. Nisre Zouzoua scored 21 points and consistently attempted to drag the Tanzanian side back into the contest through aggressive drives and perimeter shooting, while Michael Foster contributed 11 points.

However, Dar City lacked enough offensive support once Petro increased the pressure and accelerated the tempo after the break.

As the final quarter progressed, Petro controlled possession more comfortably while Dar City gradually lost offensive rhythm and defensive organization. By the closing minutes, the result no longer looked likely to change.

Libya’s Al Ahly Also Advance

Earlier in the day, Libyan side Al Ahly Tripoli secured the third semifinal ticket after defeating Tunisia’s Club Africain 98-80 in the day’s opening quarterfinal game.

Unlike the dramatic momentum swing seen later between Petro and Dar City, Al Ahly Tripoli’s victory came through steady offensive efficiency and consistent shooting across all four quarters.

The Libyan side shot nearly 60 percent from the field and controlled the game through disciplined ball movement and strong perimeter spacing.

Club Africain initially remained competitive and tried to slow the pace through physical defending inside the paint, but Al Ahly Tripoli gradually created more space offensively as the game progressed.

Their guards dictated possession calmly while their forwards stretched the defense and opened scoring opportunities from multiple positions.

Charles Moore and Ahmed Deu Elngharbi each scored 23 points as Al Ahly Tripoli slowly pulled away before taking complete control in the final quarter. By then, the Tunisian side no longer had enough defensive resistance to stop the Libyan side’s attacking flow.

Final Four Race Intensifies

With all quarterfinal games concluded, the BAL semifinal lineup is now officially complete as the competition moves into its decisive stage.

Petro de Luanda advance carrying the momentum of a ruthless second-half performance built on transition basketball, defensive pressure and squad depth to book a date with Al Ahly Tripoli (Libya) in the semifinals.

The other two semifinalists are Egypt’s Al Ahly Cairo and Rwanda’s RSSB Tigers, who both qualified from the quarterfinal games played a day earlier.

Al Ahly Cairo overturned their first-leg deficit by defeating Senegal’s ASC Ville de Dakar 87-76 to book their semifinal place, while RSSB Tigers advanced despite losing 99-98 to Morocco’s FUS Rabat because the Rwandan side had built a decisive aggregate advantage from the first leg.

After a playoff night shaped by tactical adjustments and decisive third-quarter momentum swings, the battle for continental basketball glory now enters its most demanding phase.

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