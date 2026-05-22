President Kagame Views Rwanda’s Sports Investments as an Economic Strategy, Not a Luxury

KIGALI— President Paul Kagame says Rwanda’s growing investment in sports is a deliberate economic strategy aimed at creating jobs, attracting investment and positioning the country as a regional hub for sports and entertainment.

Speaking to international sports executives, investors and basketball leaders in Kigali, Kagame defended Rwanda’s multi-million-dollar investments in sports infrastructure and global partnerships, saying the country views sports as a serious development sector rather than an unnecessary luxury.

“It’s a strategic choice. It’s about creating opportunities for our youth, it’s about branding our country, and it’s about building an economy around sports and entertainment,” Kagame said.

“We want to see Rwanda become a hub for these activities in the region, and eventually on the continent. And we are already seeing the signs that this is working,” he added.

Kagame said Rwanda’s sports strategy is closely linked to the country’s youthful population, noting that investment in sports can help create employment opportunities while opening new industries around tourism, hospitality, media and entertainment.

Over 70% of Rwanda’s population is under the age of 30 making it one of the youngest across the globe.

The President also stressed the importance of building modern sports infrastructure capable of sustaining talent development and attracting major international events.

“We must have events, we must have the talent to fill these spaces,” he said, emphasizing that sports development must begin at the grassroots level.

‘Visit Rwanda’ Partnerships Paying Off

Kagame also strongly defended Rwanda’s high-profile sponsorship partnerships with European football clubs including Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, which have often drawn criticism over their cost.

He said the partnerships are evaluated based on measurable economic returns and have helped generate significant benefits through tourism promotion, investment visibility and international branding.

According to Kagame, the sponsorships are not simply publicity campaigns but part of a broader long-term economic strategy aimed at positioning Rwanda on the global map.

For years, the “Visit Rwanda” brand has appeared on the sleeves and training kits of major European football clubs, exposing the country to millions of viewers worldwide.

Kagame said the visibility generated by those partnerships has contributed to increased tourism interest, business opportunities and global recognition for Rwanda.

The trio have all reached this year’s European Championship semi-finals with the newly crowned English champions, Arsenal and French giants PSG slated to play at the finals.

Building a Regional Sports and Entertainment Hub

The President pointed to Kigali’s growing sports and entertainment infrastructure as part of the country’s wider ambition to become a continental destination for major sporting events, concerts and conferences.

Key projects include the renovated 45,000-seat Amahoro Stadium, the 10,000-seat BK Arena and the nearby Zaria Court lifestyle and hospitality complex developed by sports executive Masai Ujiri.

The concentration of sports, hospitality and entertainment facilities within Kigali’s Remera area is intended to create an integrated ecosystem capable of hosting international visitors and generating employment for local communities.

Kagame said Africa’s sports industry also requires stronger investment from African governments and private investors.

He argued that African business leaders should take a leading role in financing and developing sports industries on the continent rather than waiting for foreign investors to do so.

While partnerships with international organisations remain important, Kagame said ownership and long-term growth of African sports industries must ultimately remain in African hands.

Reflecting on Rwanda’s post-Genocide recovery journey, Kagame said the country’s ambitions are shaped by its determination to overcome its difficult past and pursue transformative development goals.

He concluded by challenging young people to take advantage of the opportunities being created through sports investment.

According to Kagame, while the government can build infrastructure and create platforms for success, it is up to young athletes and professionals to work hard, develop talent and compete at the highest level.

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