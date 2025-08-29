Learn from History and Build a Better Future 

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The victory is a triumph of justice over evil, light over dark.

Eighty years ago, after 14 years of arduous struggle, the Chinese people achieved a hard-won victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, with tens of millions of lives lost in the fighting for national liberation and independence. The victory also bore great significance in a global sense, as the China theater was of strategic importance to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War. Today as we commemorate the historic milestone, it’s time for us to remember history, cherish peace and create a better future.

It is a victory of patriotism. In 1931, Japanese militarists blatantly staged the September 18 Incident (also known as the Mukden Incident), which unveiled the Chinese people’s 14-year-long struggle against the Japanese aggression, and the world’s anti-fascist fighting. Faced with barbarous invaders, the Chinese people were not daunted. The Community Party of China fought courageously on the front lines as the mainstay of the nation. Sons and daughters of the Chinese nation rose in unity to defend their homeland, with tremendous sacrifices of over 35 million casualties. During the war, more than 1.5 million Japanese troops were eliminated, accounting for 70% of Japanese casualties in WWII. The Chinese people were not only saving their own country, but also making indelible contributions to the world.

It’s a victory of peace. The defeat of fascism was not merely a military triumph but a victory for the ideals of peace and humanity. The war brought unprecedented devastation and untold suffering, claiming over 70 million lives across the globe. Its end in 1945 ushered in a new era of international cooperation, embodied in the establishment of the United Nations and its commitment to preventing such catastrophes from recurring. It has been 80 years since the end of the war, but the lesson remains crystal clear: peace is not an option, but a must for humanity.

It’s a victory of solidarity. The WWII could not be won without the consolidated efforts of the international community. Nations with different languages, skin colors, beliefs and political systems joined hands to defeat a common enemy. The Allied forces–China, the United States, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, France and many others in Asia, Europe, etc. — demonstrated that where unity strengthens, division weakens. The spirit of cooperation remains vital today as humanity confronts global challenges that require shared solutions.

Eighty years on, the world is undergoing major challenges unseen in a century, while the World Anti-fascist War stands as a hard lesson from history that humanity needs to learn.

History must be respected. The victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, along with its significance, is an indubitable historical fact. Yet, in some parts of the world, there is a disturbing trend of historical revisionism and nihilism, which attempts to downplay or even distort the nature of fascist aggression and atrocities. It’s an insult to those who perished. It will also undermine the foundation of peace. The international community should stay united to uphold the correct view of the history of WWII, defend the victorious outcomes, and the post-war international order underpinned by the United Nations.

Peace must be safeguarded. The horrors of war remind us that the key to settling conflicts and disputes never lies in violence and war, but in dialogue and negotiation. However, today’s world is not safe and sound. Wars are still raging on, claiming lives, hindering development and strangling hopes. China has adhered to a path of peaceful development and firmly opposed willful threat or use of force. China champions an equal and orderly multi-polar world, and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. Under this context, China has initiated to establish the International Organization for Mediation to contribute to peaceful settlement of disputes. We welcome like-minded countries to join and together march toward a vision characterized by stability, fairness and prosperity.

Solidarity must be cemented. Following the devastation of WWII, the United Nations was born. Since then, the UN, featuring multilateralism and international cooperation, has played a pivotal role in promoting diplomacy and preventing a third world war. Eighty years into its inception, however, the UN faces new challenges. Unilateralism and power politics are sabotaging the UN-centered international system, creating division and confrontation. Moreover, nontraditional challenges, like climate change, pandemics, and inequality, pose threats to global development. History tells us that only by embracing solidarity can humanity prevail over difficulties. Everyone counts. China stands ready to join hands with Rwanda and all other nations to safeguard the authority of the United Nations and work in solidarity to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Ambassador GAO Wenqi is the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Rwanda