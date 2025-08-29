Rwanda Journalists Association Elects New Leadership Committee

The Rwanda Journalists Association (ARJ) General Assembly has unanimously elected Kigali Today Ltd’s Editor-in-Chief, , as the new Chairperson of the association.

Ngabonziza was elected by acclamation to the post during an ARJ meeting held on August 29, after a nominated contender, Daniel Sabiiti (also a seasoned reporter at Kigali Today Ltd), pulled out of the race in favor of his colleague. Another nominee Oswald Mutuyeyezu, another top media personality, also pulled out in favor of Ngabonziza.

Ngabonziza, who previously served the association as a member of the audit committee, will lead for three years (renewable once) a new executive committee composed of First Vice President Brigette Uwamariya (DG, Radio Huguka), Second Vice President Edith Nibakwe, Secretary-General Remy Maurice Ufitinema, and Treasurer Cecile Nyirahavugimana.

They replace Havugimana Aldo (former president), Ayanone Solange, Iraguha Richard Dani, and Nshimiyumukiza Janvier, who have been at the helm of the association’s leadership for two terms, which also saw the resignation of its head.

Dan Ngabonziza

In his acceptance remarks, Ngabonziza thanked the fraternity and his predecessors for the work done and promised to focus his leadership on advocating for improved welfare journalists, capacity building and financial sustainability for the association.

“I have been a journalist for past 20 years, I know the trade. I know the conditions in which journalists live,” he said, adding: “With my colleagues, we will work together to find ways of how the Journalists’ fraternity can have the best of what the profession offers.”

The highly contested disciplinary committee posts attracted seven candidates. Didace Nifasha (86 votes), Nadine Umuhoza (65), and Sabin Kayihura (40) won the majority, with more votes coming from female journalists who strongly supported the gender equality aspect during the vote.

ARJ Financials in 3 Years:

Strong growth in funds received occurred from 2022 to 2024, with expenditures generally increasing proportionally. In 2025 (partial year to August), expenditures exceeded income.

Total funds received from December 2022 to August 2025 across Rwanda accounts amounted to Rwf 664,205,507, with a closing balance of Rwf 78,413,448.

ARJ has maintained clean audit opinions while tripling its financial portfolio from Rwf 122 million to Rwf 368 million between 2023/2024 and 2024/2025.

Total income tripled from Rwf 122 million to Rwf 368 million, primarily from increased grants (Rwf 112 million → Rwf 364 million). Program costs increased five-fold (Rwf 48 million → Rwf 245 million), operational costs nearly doubled (Rwf 47 million → Rwf 89 million), and administrative costs rose slightly (Rwf 27 million → Rwf 34 million).

*Some of the success stories:*

With increased partner contributions, the association was able to conduct 25 capacity-building trainings for journalists (5% of those trained published impactful stories), secure a new office space, implement proper financial management with clean external audits, reinforce human resources, and host 137 topical public debates, among other achievements.

The newly acquired office building (in Remera, opposite Petite Stade) accommodates several media organizations that focus on promoting peace (Pax Press), advocacy for persons with disabilities (Rojaped), and women’s groups.

Former acting president Ayanone Solange said that after a year of forming a media development cooperative fund (MEDECO), the association revealed that its 100 members have managed to purchase a piece of prime land (over 400 hectares) in Bugesera District near the International Airport.

“There is potential investment for us here, and the land value in the future will be significantly higher. We can alternatively construct a hotel or restaurant, or sell the land at an appreciated price,” she said.

According to Ayanone, who is also the MEDECO chairperson, they plan to offer 30% of shares to the public, with priority given to media professionals.

The association managed to recover Rwf 7 million out of the Rwf 11 million in debts (largely caused by penalties levied on the association for delayed tax declarations).

The association also debated critical issues, including the need to set up a formal solidarity fund and to solicit media contributions toward establishing a health insurance cover for journalists—which will largely depend on contributions from members.