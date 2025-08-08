Norway Extradites Genocide Fugitive to Rwanda

After a long legal process spanning nearly three years, Rwanda has today received genocide fugitive Francois Gasana, alias Franky Dusabe, following his extradition from the Kingdom of Norway.

The National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) confirmed that Gasana, who was convicted in absentia in 2007 by a Gacaca court for crimes of genocide, was handed over to Rwandan authorities this morning at Kigali International Airport.

Gasana arrived aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight, smiling and visibly stunned by the sights around him as he disembarked.

He was immediately handed over to waiting Rwandan prosecutors and security officers, ending a determined pursuit by both Rwandan and Norwegian authorities.

A Conviction Dating Back Over 15 Years

Gasana, who was born in 1972 in Bitabage Cell, Ndaro Sector, Ngororero District in Rwanda’s Western Province, was just 22 years old during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

At the time, he was a student at SAVE Secondary School.

The Nyange Gacaca Court found him guilty in 2007 of participating in the genocide, sentencing him to 19 years in prison.

However, Gasana had already fled the country and had been living under a different identity in Norway.

Arrest and Legal Battle in Norway

Gasana was arrested in October 2022 in Oslo by Norway’s criminal investigations division (Kripos), following a prolonged investigation into his past.

His case soon attracted attention as one of the most high-profile genocide-related extradition cases involving a European country in recent years.

In September 2023, the Oslo District Court ruled that Gasana could be extradited to Rwanda. He appealed the decision, but in April 2024, the Court of Appeal upheld the ruling.

Undeterred, Gasana took the case to the Norwegian Supreme Court in June 2024, but the highest court also upheld the lower court’s decision.

Following all judicial avenues being exhausted, the Norwegian Ministry of Justice in February 2025 issued final approval for his extradition. The decision was subsequently endorsed by Norway’s Council of Ministers.

On June 27, 2025, Norwegian police spokesperson Elise Kjaeraas confirmed that Gasana would be extradited shortly, saying, “The accused is now being transferred to Rwanda where he will face trial for his role in the Genocide.”

Rwanda Welcomes International Cooperation

In a press release issued today, the NPPA commended the Government of Norway for its cooperation and commitment to international justice.

“The NPPA commends the Kingdom of Norway Judicial Authorities for the extradition of genocide fugitives, continued cooperation in matters of mutual legal assistance, and contribution to the global effort to fight impunity,” the statement reads.

This extradition reinforces a growing global resolve to hold accountable those responsible for crimes committed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, regardless of how much time has passed or where they have fled.

What Happens Next?

Following his arrival, Gasana is expected to be taken into custody to serve out the 19-year sentence issued by the Nyange Gacaca Court. However, officials have not ruled out the possibility of additional charges.

If new charges are brought forward, prosecutors would need to present them in court, potentially delaying the commencement of his sentence. Until then, he remains in the custody of Rwanda Correctional Services.

More than 30 years after the genocide, Rwanda continues to pursue suspects believed to have fled abroad.

The government has called for greater international cooperation, especially from countries where suspects have taken refuge.

Several other extradition requests remain pending across Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Gasana’s case, the first from Norway, marks a significant precedent for judicial cooperation and accountability under international law, particularly between Rwanda and European states.