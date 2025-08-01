Rwanda Resumes Issuing Gaming Licenses 

Kigali — Rwanda is officially reopening the licensing process for gambling operators, including casinos and sports betting companies, as it begins a major clean-up of the industry.

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB), which oversees the sector, says this move is part of efforts to implement a new national gambling policy adopted in 2024.

The goal is to make gambling safer, better regulated, and more beneficial to the economy.

For over a year, RDB had paused new licenses while reviewing the laws. Now, it has announced that companies with existing licenses must start paying their annual fees again, and new investors can apply, especially in the casino business.

There are currently over 30 registered gambling operators in Rwanda, including sports betting shops, online betting platforms, and lottery businesses.

But officials say many challenges have emerged — including weak regulation, underreporting of earnings, and rising concerns about gambling addiction.

“We want to ensure this industry grows in a responsible and transparent way,” RDB said in a public notice on Friday. “New rules are coming soon, but for now we are working under the existing laws as we consult stakeholders.”

In the meantime, RDB is calling on investors interested in land-based casinos, online casinos, or sports betting to send in Expressions of Interest before September 30, 2025. Full licensing will follow after a shortlisting process.

The long-term plan is to update Rwanda’s gambling laws, some of which date back to 2011, so they better match today’s digital and economic realities.

This includes protecting young people and vulnerable users, improving oversight of operators, and increasing the sector’s contribution to national revenue.

Until new laws are passed, companies will continue to operate under the current legal framework — including Law No. 58/2011 on gambling and ministerial orders from 2013 and 2023.

Interested operators can apply or request more information by emailing NLGC@rdb.rw.