Rwanda to Name 40 Baby Gorillas as Kwita Izina Turns 20

Kigali — Rwanda will mark the 20th edition of its flagship Kwita Izina Gorilla Naming Ceremony on Friday, September 5, 2025, at the foothills of Volcanoes National Park in Kinigi, Musanze District.

This year, 40 baby mountain gorillas, including 18 born in 2024, will be given names in a ceremony that blends Rwanda’s centuries-old tradition of naming newborns with modern conservation efforts. Since the event’s official launch in 2005, a total of 397 gorillas have been named.

The 2025 edition will be celebrated under the theme:

“A legacy of community-centered conservation, securing a sustainable future for all,” emphasizing the crucial role of local communities, park rangers, and researchers in protecting Rwanda’s biodiversity.

A Global Celebration of Conservation

Over the past two decades, Kwita Izina has evolved into one of Africa’s most prominent conservation and sustainable tourism events, attracting global icons, environmentalists, and thousands of visitors each year.

The Kwita Izina ceremony has attracted prominent global figures who have taken part in naming baby gorillas. Notably, Arsène Wenger, former Arsenal Football Club manager, named a baby gorilla in 2017, reflecting his support for conservation.

In 2018, Naomi Campbell, the British supermodel and activist, also participated in the ceremony, using her platform to raise global awareness about Rwanda’s conservation success.

Their involvement highlights the international appeal of Kwita Izina and the growing global commitment to protecting endangered species like the mountain gorilla.

Irène Murerwa, Chief Tourism Officer at the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), noted the tangible results of Rwanda’s conservation model.

“We are excited to celebrate 20 years of Kwita Izina—a ceremony that has become a symbol of conservation, community, and culture in Rwanda,” she said. “Thanks to the unwavering dedication and support of the government of Rwanda, partners, and communities, the mountain gorilla population in the Virunga Massif has increased from 880 in 2012 to over 1,063 today. This success highlights the impact of community-based conservation and strategic partnerships.”

Crowdfunding for Park Restoration

To commemorate the milestone, RDB, in collaboration with the Rwanda Nature Foundation, will launch a crowdfunding platform on September 6 to support the restoration and expansion of Volcanoes National Park.

The initiative will allow individuals and organizations globally to contribute directly to habitat restoration efforts for endangered gorillas.

In line with Kwita Izina’s founding values, this year’s ceremony will honor local communities and rangers, whose commitment has been instrumental in protecting the mountain gorillas.

Ahead of the naming ceremony, a smart green agricultural project will be launched in Musanze District under the Tourism Revenue Share Programme. Additional community projects and donations will benefit residents living near Rwanda’s other national parks.

Since the inception of the programme, over Rwf 18 billion has been invested in more than 1,000 community projects, including schools, roads, and water systems, with 10% of tourism revenues allocated back to the communities.

“This demonstrates that when conservation benefits communities, nature thrives. As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our shared duty to protect biodiversity and create a sustainable future for generations to come,” Murerwa added.

Kwita Izina 20 Event Calendar

To mark the anniversary, a series of events will take place nationwide:

August 29 : Community Project Launch – Kinigi, Musanze

: Community Project Launch – Kinigi, Musanze September 3–14 : Familiarization Trips for International Media & Tour Operators

: Familiarization Trips for International Media & Tour Operators September 3–4 : Community Sports & Concert – Musanze

: Community Sports & Concert – Musanze September 5 : Gorilla Naming Ceremony – Kinigi

: Gorilla Naming Ceremony – Kinigi September 6 : Golf Tournament – Kigali Golf Resort & Villas

: Golf Tournament – Kigali Golf Resort & Villas September 6: Conservation Gala Dinner – Kigali

A Tradition Rooted in Culture

Kwita Izina is inspired by the Rwandan tradition of naming newborns in the presence of family and friends. Before the official launch of the ceremony in 2005, park rangers and researchers had already been naming newborn gorillas for three decades as part of wildlife monitoring.

Today, the event symbolizes Rwanda’s leadership in responsible tourism, blending heritage, innovation, and community engagement to protect the world’s only remaining mountain gorillas.