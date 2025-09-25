Header Images - Homepage Only
32 Burundians Acquire Rwandan Citizenship

by KT Press Reporter
A couple take oath on the National Flag, among the legal rituals any one seeking Rwandan citizenship must undertake.

Kigali, September 25, 2025 – Thirty-two Burundian nationals have officially been granted Rwandan citizenship, in the largest single cohort at once.

They are part of 74 foreign nationals from more than 20 countries who were naturalized, including 8 Congolese. Their names are published in the according to the Special Issue of the Official Gazette.

The Burundians represent the single largest group in this cohort, underscoring a growing trend in which citizens from Rwanda’s southern neighbor are seeking to formally integrate into Rwandan society.

Here is the breakdown of people granted Rwandan citizenship by country (from the Official Gazette of 23/09/2025):

Country Number of People
Burundi 32
Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) 8
Uganda 5
India 5
Kenya 3
France 2
Belgium 2
Italy 2
Eritrea 2
Guinea 1
Jamaica 1
Liberia 1
China (Hong Kong) 1
Canada 1
Lebanon 1
United States of America 1
Mauritius 1
Russia 1
United Kingdom 1
Ethiopia 1
Germany 1
Rwanda (born locally but included) 1

Total granted citizenship: 74 persons

Immigration officials note that in recent years, applications for citizenship have steadily risen, a development widely linked to Rwanda’s international reputation as a stable, opportunity-rich country.

The most high-profile case in recent memory was that of DJ Ira, real names Grace Divine Iradukunda, a celebrated Burundian female music mixer.

Earlier this year, she publicly requested Rwandan citizenship from President Paul Kagame, declaring that Rwanda had given her the opportunities that shaped her career and life.

“I don’t want to be anything else,” she said. The President responded positively, granting her request on the spot.

The new citizenship approvals also reflect Rwanda’s long-standing role as a host country for Burundians displaced by political turmoil.

DJ Ira, real names Grace Divine Iradukunda, take the oath for Rwandan citizenship in April

Since 2014, more than 40,000 Burundian refugees have been living in Rwanda, the majority in the Mahama refugee camp in the east of the country.

While most remain in refugee status, others have gradually integrated into Rwandan communities through work, education, and now, citizenship.

Observers say the naturalization of Burundians is both a human story of individuals seeking belonging and an indicator of Rwanda’s rising regional appeal.

For many of the new citizens, acquiring Rwandan nationality is not just a legal process but a declaration of identity and a commitment to a country they now call home.

 

