Frenchwoman Wins UCI Under 23 as Rwandan Women Shine on Home Soil

While French rider Gery Célia claimed the top spot in Thursday’s Under-23 women’s race, Rwanda’s own rising stars delivered performances that stirred national pride and electrified the local crowd.

The 119.3-kilometer route—looping through Kigali’s iconic neighborhoods like Gishushu, MTN Nyarutarama, Golf, and MINAGRI—was as much a test of grit as it was a celebration of Rwanda’s cycling renaissance.

Gold: Gery Célia (France) – with a time of 3:24:26

Silver: Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia) – 2 seconds behind

Bronze: Paula Blasi (Spain) – 12 seconds behind

Rwanda fielded four women, who despite the failure to win the race, put off a spectacular performance that pulled the attention of local spectators.

Diane Ingabire- Rwanda’s leading force and most seasoned U23 rider, led the local contingent with a powerful ride. She stayed with the main peloton for much of the race and launched a bold attack on the MINAGRI climb during lap six, briefly gaining a lead before being reeled in. She finished just outside the top 10, earning praise for her tactical maturity and climbing strength.

Marie Jeanne Uwineza – Sprinting with Heart:

Marie Jeanne showcased her sprinting prowess in the final lap, surging ahead in the Kabuga ka Nyarutarama section to challenge mid-pack riders. Though she didn’t break into the top ranks, her explosive finish earned cheers from the crowd lining the KCC stretch.

Josiane Uwimana– Time Trial Specialist Holds Steady:

Known for her pacing discipline, Josiane maintained a consistent rhythm throughout the race. She avoided early surges and focused on endurance, finishing strong in the final lap with minimal time loss—an encouraging sign for future time trial events.

Sandrine Niyonkuru– Youngest Rider, Fearless Descent

At just 19, Sandrine impressed with her technical handling, especially on the sharp descents near the Golf Club and KABC. Though she faced mechanical issues mid-race, she recovered and completed all eight laps, earning admiration for her resilience and raw talent.

As the international spotlight beamed on Kigali, Rwanda’s women riders proved they belong in the global conversation. Their performances weren’t just about placement—they were about progress, pride, and the promise of a bright cycling future.

All Photos: Moses Niyonzima