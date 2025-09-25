The Three Essential Qualities Africa’s Future Leaders Need, According to President Kagame

Kigali, Rwanda – Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has called on Africa’s emerging leaders to embrace awareness, responsibility, and action – as the core qualities that will define the continent’s future.

He was speaking Thursday at the inaugural matriculation ceremony of the African School of Governance’s (ASG) Master of Public Administration (MPA) Class of 2025, at the institution’s campus in Kigali.

The event marked the official launch of ASG’s flagship leadership program, bringing together the institution’s first cohort of 51 MPA students, faculty, families, and distinguished guests.

The ceremony was attended by President Kagame, Co-Founder of ASG, alongside Hailemariam Desalegn, the Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia and fellow Co-Founder of ASG.

Also present were senior members of the diplomatic corps, ASG leadership, and key partners, including the Mastercard Foundation, represented by its President and CEO Reeta Roy, who spoke via video.

Why Africa Needs Schools Like ASG

President Kagame began his address by reflecting on the long journey that had brought ASG from concept to reality.

“This institution, which was once just an idea, is now alive because of you,” he said, thanking Hailemariam Desalegn and partners whose commitment had made the school possible. “What you have accomplished here is something transformative, which will benefit not only the students, but also the communities they come from.”

For Kagame, ASG represents more than a school – it is a deliberate investment in Africa’s future leadership, designed to produce graduates who can tackle complex governance challenges with both intellectual rigor and practical skills.

Kagame explained that institutions like ASG are vital because Africa faces unique challenges that demand homegrown solutions.

“Why does a school like this matter? The answer is simple. Africa deserves focus on the deep study, and that should be done by you – our youth and our future,” he told the students.

He urged the Class of 2025 to use their education as a platform to think differently about the continent’s progress.

“Unlike anywhere else, your education here will challenge you to think critically and practically about how to move a continent forward,” he said.

Kagame reminded the audience that while ASG can prepare students, true leadership begins with personal transformation: “This school will prepare you for leadership, but the journey starts from within.”

The Three Essential Qualities

At the heart of Kagame’s speech was a call for the students to cultivate three essential qualities – awareness, responsibility, and action.

Kagame urged students to sharpen their understanding of how Africa is perceived globally and to question the narratives that shape its image.

“Pay attention and observe how Africa is perceived in the world. Is it fair? Is it true?” he asked.

He acknowledged that Africa’s challenges are complex: some are inherited, rooted in colonial history, but many are self-inflicted or prolonged by inaction.

“Other regions that were once at the same level have surged ahead, yet Africa still struggles with issues that should have been solved decades ago. That should trouble you and ignite a fire within you.”

The President underscored the importance of self-respect, self-worth, and accountability in leadership.

“Value yourself, your country, and your people. You cannot expect the world to take Africa seriously if you do not respect your own role,” Kagame emphasized.

He warned against a dependency mindset, where Africans demand more from others than they demand from themselves.

“Do not demand more from others than you do from yourselves,” he said, urging students to be conscious of the standards they set for their own leadership.

Finally, Kagame highlighted the need for decisive and courageous action.

“Take action. Do not just be respected – be prepared to go out and lead because you are exactly who Africa needs,” he told the students, stressing that leadership is not passive but requires resolve and initiative.

A Continent at a Crossroads

Kagame placed these qualities in the context of rapid global change, warning that Africa cannot afford complacency.

“Globally, economies are shifting, technology is advancing, and Africans cannot afford to lag behind – not forever,” he said.

He noted that the strength of an institution like ASG lies not in its physical structures, but in the kind of people it shapes.

“An institution is only as strong as the people it shapes,” Kagame observed, challenging students to make the most of their time at ASG.

The ultimate test, he said, would come when their countries look to them for solutions:

“Our hope is that soon, when your countries look to you for answers, you will be ready.”

Kagame’s speech resonated with a broader theme of self-reliance and the urgency of Africa shaping its own narrative. He reminded the audience that progress is possible only when Africans recognize their agency in solving the continent’s problems.