Bank of Kigali Celebrates 20th Kwita Izina, Reaffirms Commitment to Conservation and Communities

Kinigi, Musanze – September 6, 2025 – Bank of Kigali proudly joined Rwanda and global partners in celebrating the 20th edition of Kwita Izina, the world-renowned gorilla naming ceremony that took place at the foothills of Volcanoes National Park, where 40 baby gorillas were named.

Since its inception in 2005, Kwita Izina has stood as a testament to Rwanda’s conservation journey. Over the past two decades, the ceremony has evolved from a cultural tradition into an international platform that showcases Rwanda’s leadership in protecting endangered mountain gorillas, promoting sustainable tourism, and empowering local communities. This year, the celebration highlighted two decades of remarkable achievements that have placed Rwanda at the forefront of global conservation efforts.

Bank of Kigali, a proud sponsor of the event, aligns its commitment to conservation with its broader mission of being a bank for Rwandans and supporting Rwanda’s development, through Nanjye ni BK. By also standing alongside the Rwanda Development Board and local communities, the Bank contributes to initiatives that safeguard biodiversity, preserve forests, and create opportunities for families living around Volcanoes National Park.

“At Bank of Kigali, we believe that protecting Rwanda’s treasures is protecting Rwanda’s future. Our support for Kwita Izina reflects our commitment to conservation, community development, and national pride,” said Dr. Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali.

Over 20 years, Kwita Izina has delivered:

A conservation success story , with mountain gorilla numbers steadily increasing.

, with mountain gorilla numbers steadily increasing. Tourism-driven growth , positioning Rwanda as a leading eco-tourism destination.

, positioning Rwanda as a leading eco-tourism destination. Community development, ensuring that conservation translates into better livelihoods for surrounding populations.

About Bank of Kigali

Founded in 1966, Bank of Kigali is Rwanda’s largest commercial bank, serving over 1 million customers through an extensive branch network and digital channels. The bank is committed to fostering economic growth by providing innovative financial services to individuals, SMEs, and corporations, and continues to evolve as a trusted partner in Rwanda’s journey toward a more prosperous future. Its excellence has been consistently recognized, with multiple wins as Best Bank in Rwanda from Euromoney Awards for Excellence (2021, 2024, 2025) and Global Finance Magazine, most recently in 2025 for the 5th time.