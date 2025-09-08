Home NewsNationalRIB Parades 26 Fraud Suspects
RIB Parades 26 Fraud Suspects

by KT Press Reporter
RIB spokesperson, Dr. Murangira B. Thierry

Kigali – The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has arrested and paraded 26 individuals, including 25 men and one woman, on allegations of fraud and related crimes.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 54, all hail from Rusizi District.

According to RIB, the group lured unsuspecting citizens through phone calls, convincing them to perform various actions under false pretenses, only to defraud them in the process.

Investigations show the suspects stole over FRW 30 million between April and August 2025. Of this amount, about FRW 15 million has been recovered and returned to the victims.

RIB also seized property belonging to the suspects valued at FRW 10 million, which may be auctioned to compensate the victims.

The suspects face multiple charges, including forming a criminal gang, fraudulently obtaining property, identity theft, failure to explain the source of assets, and money laundering.

RIB spokesperson, Dr. Murangira B. Thierry, cautioned the public to remain alert, warning that fraudsters often lure victims with promises of benefits in exchange for clicking on links or performing simple actions, only to strip them of their money.

 

