In Tanzania, Rayon Sports fans Fined Over Rwf 700,000 for Overloading

Rayon Sports supporters who had traveled to Tanzania to cheer their team during the CAF Confederation Cup return leg faced a difficult situation on their way back.

After the match held in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, September 27, 2025, where Singida Black Stars defeated Rayon Sports 2–1 and eliminated them 3–1 on aggregate, the fans boarded a Ritco bus to return to Rwanda.

On the night leading into Monday, while passing through Singida, traffic officers stopped the bus and weighed it, finding it overloaded.

Passengers were forced off the bus and told that they could not continue unless they paid a fine of 677,300 Tanzanian shillings (about Rwf 420,000).

Rayon Sports is a top team in Rwanda, with a massive national fan base. It has maintained first or second placing on national football rankings for years.

Reports further indicate that even after resuming their journey, the fans were stopped again and told the bus was still overloaded.

They had to pay an additional fine of 500,000 Tanzanian shillings before being allowed to proceed.

In other words, they paid about Rwf 700,000 in total.