Kigali Emerges as Africa’s Capital of Customer Experience Innovation

Kigali, Rwanda — September 12, 2025: This week, Rwanda’s capital is buzzing with transformative energy as it hosts the Africa Customer Experience Leaders Forum 2025, a landmark event positioning Kigali as the epicenter of customer service excellence across the continent.

Held in the heart of Kigali city from September 11–12, the Forum has drawn over 100 top CX leaders from 21 African nations, including executives, policymakers, innovators, and professional bodies. The event was organized by CX Touchpoints Rwanda Ltd, a trailblazer in advancing customer-centric practices in Africa.

A Continental Shift in Service Culture:

The Forum marks a pivotal moment in Africa’s journey toward world-class customer experience. Rwanda, long committed to improving service delivery as part of its Vision 2050, is now taking center stage in shaping how businesses and governments engage with citizens and consumers.

According to Rwanda Management Institute, customer care is no longer a soft skill—it’s a strategic imperative. Training modules across public and private sectors have emphasized effective communication, handling complaints, and root cause analysis to elevate service standards.

Six Frameworks to Transform CX in Africa:

A highlight of the Forum is the unveiling of six groundbreaking frameworks designed to accelerate CX transformation:

Africa Customer Service Week Guide (2026)– continental playbook to celebrate service excellence annually, Public Sector CX Governance Blueprint A roadmap to embed citizen-focused practices into government services, National CX Professional Body Framework Elevating CX as a recognized profession across African nations, CX Transformation Framework for SMEs to empower small businesses with customer-first strategies, Pedagogic Guide for Customer Service in Basic Education Introducing service values early in the education system, Africa CX Index Research (gCXIndex) the first localized benchmark for measuring CX performance across Africa.

Rwanda’s Role in Leading the Charge:

Rwanda’s commitment to service excellence is deeply rooted in its national development agenda. Despite past challenges in service delivery, the country has made significant strides through policy reforms, training programs, and public-private partnerships. Institutions like the Global Leadership Institute and Rwanda Management Institute have played key roles in equipping professionals with the tools to deliver superior customer care.

As the Forum concludes, Kigali stands not just as a host city—but as a beacon of transformation, inspiring a new era of customer experience across Africa.