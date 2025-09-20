President Kagame Holds Talks with Azerbaijan Counterpart in Baku

\

This September 20, President Paul Kagame was received in Baku, Azerbaijan, with an official welcome ceremony marking the start of his official visit.

The ceremony took place in a square decorated with the national flags of Rwanda and Azerbaijan,

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev personally welcomed President Kagame. A guard of honor had been arranged for the occasion, with the chief of the guard formally reporting to President Kagame.

The national anthems of both Rwanda and Azerbaijan were performed, followed by a military march as the guard of honor paraded in front of the two leaders.

Presidents Aliyev and Kagame then posed together for official photographs.

President Kagame had arrived in Azerbaijan the previous day, Friday.

The leaders held a one-on-one meeting, followed by an expanded meeting over lunch involving delegations from both sides.

During the meeting, the heads of state commended the high level of political relations between Azerbaijan and Rwanda and emphasized the need to develop economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation in line with this level.

In this regard, the sides exchanged views on collaboration in energy, agriculture, tourism, student exchange programs, and the application of Azerbaijan’s “ASAN Khidmet” model in Rwanda.

The conversation also touched upon the expansion of the bilateral legal and contractual framework between Azerbaijan and Rwanda.

President Kagame and his Azerbaijani counterpart, President Aliyev addressed the press following the exchange of five agreements between Rwanda and Azerbaijan in areas of agriculture, education, air services, trade and public service delivery.

“We want to undertake continued efforts and gain momentum in making sure that these cooperation efforts are productive for all of us,” said President Kagame. “Mr. President, just know that you have friends in Africa, in Rwanda, so we want to use this opportunity of our cooperation and friendship between you and myself, and the two countries, to move fast forward in achievements of prosperity.”

On Saturday morning in Baku, President Kagame paid tribute to the memory of Azerbaijan’s late leaders and heroes.

He laid a wreath at the tomb of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of Azerbaijan, and his wife Zarifa Aliyeva, at the Alley of Honor.

Kagame also laid a wreath at the Alley of Martyrs, a memorial dedicated to those who lost their lives in the struggle for Azerbaijan’s freedom, independence, and territorial integrity.