UCI President Hails Rwanda’s ‘Perfectly Organized’ Road World Championships

KIGALI – As the 2025 UCI Road World Championships continue in Rwanda, UCI President David Lappartient praised the country’s organization of the historic event, describing it as “perfectly organized” and full of “a very positive spirit.”

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Lappartient acknowledged that hosting the championship in Africa for the first time came with initial concerns. Many national federation delegates, he said, were uncertain about what to expect.

“All the feedback I’ve received from my colleagues has been very positive. At first, they didn’t know exactly what to expect, but when they arrived, they thought, ‘Wow, this is really perfectly organized.’ The set-up of the race, the safety measures, and the beauty of Kigali have impressed everyone,” Lappartient noted.

He also highlighted Rwanda’s hospitality and vibrant cycling culture. “The people are very friendly, happy to be here, with smiles everywhere. I’ve loved seeing videos of athletes riding their bikes alongside locals who use bicycles for work and daily life. The interaction creates a very special atmosphere,” he said.

For many participants, it was their first time in Africa. Lappartient stressed that what they found in Kigali challenged outdated stereotypes. “Africa is vast, with diverse cultures and levels of organization. Some had an image of Africa that didn’t match what Rwanda has shown. They were really impressed by everything here and the very positive spirit.”

His remarks not only underline Rwanda’s growing reputation as a host of world-class sporting events but also point to Africa’s untapped potential to stage premier competitions at the highest level.