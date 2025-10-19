Korea Alumni Mark 15 Years of Shared Knowledge and Service to Rwanda

The KOICA Rwanda Alumni Association (KORAA) celebrated its General Assembly this Saturday, marking fifteen years of connecting, sharing knowledge, and contributing to Rwanda’s growth.

The celebrations, held in Kigali and officiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Korean Embassy to Rwanda, and KOICA officials, highlighted some of the organization’s activities in Rwanda.

KORAA is a dynamic organization that leverages the expertise of its members (Rwandans who studied in Korea through KOICA programs) to contribute to Rwanda’s development and strengthen bilateral relations.

Knowledge Sharing and Capacity Building: Members trained in various fields such as ICT, agriculture, and education organize seminars and forums to share the knowledge and best practices they gained in Korea with the wider Rwandan community, particularly public servants.

Community Outreach and Social Impact: Initiatives include donating supplies (food, educational materials, hygiene kits) to young mothers and youth undergoing rehabilitation and reintegration at Gitagata Rehabilitation Centre, training 900,000 citizens in digital literacy, participating in Umuganda, and commemorating victims of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi, among others.

Networking and Bilateral Relations: The group works closely with the KOICA Rwanda Office on various projects and community development initiatives, as well as engaging in sports and cultural exchange activities.

Marie Elise Umulisa, Director of the South and East Asia Unit within the Ministry, stated that the bilateral relations between Rwanda and the Republic of Korea continue to grow stronger, built on friendship, mutual respect, and shared aspirations for progress.

At 15, Umulisa mentioned that KORAA has contributed to the growing relationship between the two nations.

“From your experiences in Korea to your continued collaboration as alumni, you are indeed a bridge between our two nations,” Umulisa said.

“We have no doubt that you will continue to use your knowledge, skills, and experiences to contribute to the growth of our communities and our country,”.

Jinhwa Kim, KOICA Country Director, emphasized that KORAA stands as a vibrant community that has grown stronger through commitment, collaboration, and shared dreams between the two nations.

“Thoughout this year, KORAA has carried forward its mission with dedication and impact. Members have actively engaged in community outreach, knowledge sharing, and professional exchanges that embody the spirit of giving back,” Kim said.

Adeline Mukashema, KORAA president, highlighted the importanc

e of shared memories, great relations, and implementing activities with the KOICA Rwanda program.

Mukashema said that the General Assembly is a moment of reflection on their impact to society, renewal, and looking ahead.

“As we reconnect, let us also commit ourselves to deepening our engagement, mentoring new members, and build a legacy of service that humanity can be proud of,” she said; urging members to strive for volunteerism, integrity, and service above self.

Moses Turatsinze, one of the original three KORAA founding members, noted that with over 1,000 members, the association has achieved its intended goals and objectives and more over the past 15 years.

Looking towards 2026, KORAA plans to focus on knowledge sharing,

debriefing scholarship returnees, expanding community outreach programs, organizing alumni clusters by program/university, and improving communication to achieve its goals.

The assembly awarded the best members, played intellectual, shared light moments and cut a cake to mark 15 years.

All Photos: Daniel Sabiiti