President Faye Wraps Up Rwanda Trip

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal has officially concluded his visit to Rwanda with a heartfelt meeting with the Senegalese community residing in the country.

His trip, which began on October 17, 2025, was part of a broader regional tour aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Senegal and East African nations.

During his stay, President Faye engaged in high-level discussions with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation, regional security, and shared development goals. The visit also underscored the growing friendship between the two nations, building on previous engagements earlier this year.

The closing meeting with the Senegalese diaspora in Rwanda served as a moment of connection and reflection, highlighting the importance of community ties abroad and the role of the diaspora in fostering international solidarity.

President Faye continued to Nairobi, where he will hosted by the Kenyan President William Ruto.

Their discussions will centered on expanding trade, investment, and collaboration in technology and education.

Faye’s visit to the East African region marks a significant step in deepening Senegal’s partnerships across East African Community (EAC).