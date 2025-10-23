Home NewsRegionalAngry Congolese Set Ablaze Trucks Operated by South African-Canadian Gold Miner
Regional

Angry Congolese Set Ablaze Trucks Operated by South African-Canadian Gold Miner

by KT Press Staff Writer
written by KT Press Staff Writer

Tensions have erupted in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s Haut-Uélé province, where angry villager have set fire to trucks belonging to Kibali Gold Mine.

The mining company is a joint venture owned by Barrick Gold Corporation of Canada, AngloGold Ashanti of South Africa, and the Congolese government, which holds a 10% stake.

The unrest broke out in the Bovi area of Faradje territory, near Abinva, after locals accused the mining company of illegally expanding its concession without consultation and encroaching on ancestral lands.

Residents say the company extended its boundaries “arbitrarily,” ignoring long-standing community ownership and cultural ties to the land.

In response, Kibali Gold Mine insists that the disputed zone falls within its legally recognized concession, a claim the community strongly rejects as “false and provocative.”

On the night of October 20, 2025, community anger reached a boiling point.

Protesters torched several Kibali fuel trucks, an act seen as a desperate expression of frustration over what locals describe as years of uncompensated land losses and broken promises.

Nothing was taken out of the loaded trucks. The front trailers were simply set ablaze and left to burn. The back trailers and the cargo remained untouched as seen from videos circulating online.

Since the attack, a tense calm has returned to the area, but local residents continue to demand the immediate suspension of all work on the contested land.

Authorities in Faradje and the Haut-Uélé provincial capital, Isiro, have been urged to intervene quickly to mediate between the community and the mining company before tensions spiral into wider violence.

Kibali, one of Africa’s largest gold producers, has long been a key contributor to DRC’s export revenues.

However, the latest incident underscores the fragile relationship between large-scale mining operations and local communities, where disputes over land rights and compensation remain a source of recurring conflict.

You may also like

Rwanda Sets Plan for ISO-Certified Water Quality Lab

Kagame Mourns Deceased Kenyan Politician Raila Odinga

Africa Bets on AI to Power Next Global...

M23 Rebels and Kinshasa Government Sign Ceasefire Agreement...

Kagame , AMA Officials Review Progress to Accelerate...

Rwanda to Tshisekedi: ‘We Will Not Take Part...

Rwanda Strongly Rejects Accusations by “Empty Drum” President...

In Tanzania, Rayon Sports fans Fined Over Rwf...

32 Burundians Acquire Rwandan Citizenship

DR Congo Now Takes in Over 20% of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

casibom güncel girişholiganbet girişjojobet canlı casinojojobetcasibom girisbets10casibomcasino