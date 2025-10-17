PM Nsengiyumva Urges Graduates to Challenge Status Quo, Drive Rwanda’s Knowledge Economy

HUYE, RWANDA —Prime Minister Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva on Thursday presided over the University of Rwanda’s 11th Graduation Ceremony at Huye campus, where he conferred degrees upon 9,526 graduates from seven Colleges.

Addressing the nation’s newest cohort of professionals, the Premier delivered a potent message, declaring the ceremony not just a graduation but a “launch day” and challenging the graduates to be bold innovators, shun complacency, and embrace the hard work required to accelerate Rwanda’s national transformation.

“Coming here today, I was filled with immense pride for you all, so many bright minds ready to take on the world,” the Prime Minister began, celebrating the energy, ambition, and possibility he saw in the Class of 2025.

He acknowledged the graduates’ journey of hard work and focus, but quickly pivoted to the future, stressing that their hard-earned degree is “not the destination, it’s the beginning.”

The Call to Challenge Status Quo:

The core of the Premier’s address was a resounding call to challenge the status quo —a fundamental requirement for national progress. He emphasized that Rwanda’s vision is clear: to become a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation, creativity, and skill.

“As you step into this next chapter, remember: The road ahead may challenge you, but it’s also full of opportunities,” Dr. Nsengiyumva stated.

He urged the graduates to be adaptable, dream big, and, crucially, “Challenge the status quo, because change doesn’t come from comfort zones.”

He instructed the thousands of new graduates—thinkers, innovators, and leaders in fields from science and technology to health and business—to be bold, curious, and to actively seek growth over shortcuts.

Hard Work and Purposeful Innovation:

Linking the graduates’ personal journey to the nation’s strategic goals, the Prime Minister highlighted that the country’s journey to transformation is powered by its people, making human capital development central to the National Strategy for Transformation (NST).

He commended the University of Rwanda for its commitment to excellence and its profound role in producing the talent necessary for progress.

He also directed a message to the faculty and researchers, encouraging them to ensure their work remains purposeful and aligned with Rwanda’s development priorities.

“Research must be purposeful. Innovation must be practical and ideas must become solutions that create value for our communities,” he said, underscoring that practical innovation is the mechanism through which Rwanda strengthens its capacity for evidence-based decision-making.

The Premier reminded the graduates that their academic success was built on a foundation of support, recognizing the “village of quiet champions” and the unwavering commitment of the University’s leadership.

Above all, he called on the graduates to carry the defining values of the nation: unity, hard work, and patriotism.

“These are your true credentials, wherever you go,” he affirmed, commissioning the Class of 2025 to step boldly into the future and lead the charge for a prosperous Rwanda.