Press Release: Mützig Announces Chriss Eazy as the New Brand Ambassador

Kigali, Rwanda – October 6, 2025: Mützig, Rwanda’s leading beer brand, is proud to announce the official signing of Chriss Eazy as its new Brand Ambassador.

This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Mützig as it continues to deepen its connection with bold, ambitious consumers across Rwanda.

With its bold positioning that celebrates “the wins — big or small,” Mützig stands for progress, confidence, and living boldly. Chriss Eazy perfectly embodies this spirit — his journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of Rwanda’s most celebrated artists mirrors Mützig’s belief that every achievement, no matter the size, deserves to be celebrated.

Ambassador Role and Vision

As the official brand ambassador, Chriss Eazy will will play a key role in upcoming campaigns, events, and activations, bringing the Mützig experience to life through music, culture, and shared celebration.

Statement from Mützig

“We are excited to welcome Chriss Eazy to the Mützig family,” said the Mützig Brand Manager. “His passion, drive, and originality align perfectly with Mützig’s values. This partnership is about more than endorsement – it’s about inspiring Rwandans to keep celebrating their progress, big or small.”

Chriss Eazy’s Perspective

“It’s an honor to represent Mützig – a brand that celebrates growth, confidence, and bold living. Together, we’re going to create moments that uplift and connect people. I can’t wait for what’s ahead.”

About Mützig

Mützig is a beer brand committed to delivering high-quality products and memorable experiences to consumers. With a reputation for celebrating progression, Mützig continues to lead in the beverage industry and foster meaningful connections with its audience.

For further information or media inquiries, please check Mützig social media:

Join us in welcoming Chriss Eazy to the Mützig family and stay tuned for exciting collaborations ahead!