Bank of Kigali Crowned Champions of Rwanda Corporate League 2025

On September 13th, Bank of Kigali Plc (BK) was crowned champions of the 2025 Rwanda Corporate League, a platform that blends competition with inclusion, employee growth, and community impact. This victory follows another milestone earlier this month, when BK teams triumphed at the Interbank Tournament by winning in swimming, basketball, and volleyball, underscoring the bank’s growing culture of sports excellence.

Rwanda has set ambitious goals in sports, seeing it not only as a source of entertainment but also as a driver of development. With programs that encourage mass participation and investment in infrastructure, the government is working toward a vision where athletics contribute directly to social cohesion and economic growth.

Bank of Kigali continuously embeds sports into its culture, and it has positioned itself not only as a financial leader, but as an advocate for employee well-being and community development. Inside BK, sports serve as a catalyst for resilience, teamwork, and collaboration. Outside its walls, the bank’s investments in various sports initiatives such as executive golf tournaments, basketball competitions and others reflect a belief that sports are platforms where talent, and opportunity converge.

The 2025 Corporate League also celebrated individual achievements, with BK’s own Shyaka Olivier earning the title of Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Speaking after the championship, Dr. Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali, said:

“I am deeply proud of our Bank of Kigali family. Winning both the Corporate League and the Interbank Tournament shows that when we come together with passion and purpose, there are no limits to what we can achieve. Sport at BK is not just about trophies, it is about wellness and teamwork.

As BK prepares to represent Rwanda in the East Africa Corporate League, it sees its mission aligned with the country’s broader sports agenda: using athletics as a tool to nurture talent, promote inclusion, and strengthen national pride.

For Bank of Kigali, these victories in the pool, on the court, and on the field, do more than make the institution proud, they also contribute to Rwanda’s vision of a healthier nation, stronger sports culture, and the sector’s development.